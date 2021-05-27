Toni Braxton Is Serving Fierce Body Confidence At 53 And We Can’t Get Enough Of It

Who else wants to be Toni Braxton when they grow up?
The legendary singer has been applying some serious pressure on the ‘gram ahead of the summer, reminding us that Hot Girl Summer starts whenever she says so (the time is now!). She made this loud and clear yet again this week removing her Versace robe and showing off her amazing frame in a G-string bikini without a care in the world. Yes to this confidence and those curves!
None of this is new, though. Braxton, of course, has been showing up and showing out for many years now in bold, barely there gowns. These days, however, she seems to be having more fun with it. She’s embracing a body that’s been through a lot health wise, and she’s using Instagram to share cheeky videos (no pun intended), letting everyone know she’s still got it and never lost it. See this queen in full body confidence mode and get inspired to sashay around your own space in a similar carefree way at any age.