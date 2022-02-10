6 Ways to Re-Boot Your Wardrobe

Nine West

Don’t let cold temps freeze out your style. Style influencer Mary Bennett (@iammarybennett) knows exactly what you need right now!

Mary is known for creating trendsetting fashion statements that are bold, alluring, and sure to catch the eye. She says that most days she finds that she’s most productive when she gets up, gets dressed, and puts on a nice outfit—complete with fashion-forward footwear.

So now with winter’s chilly temps, Mary has list of hot, new Nine West styles that will totally re-boot your wardrobe and turn heads all season long.

Tacy Over the Knee Boots | Nine West

One word comes to mind with these Tacy Over the Knee Boots—and that’s ELEVATE! If you’re looking to elevate your look, these boots are the way to go, they have that wow factor! “They are sassy, on-trend, and a great way to style your dresses in the winter time, while keeping your legs warm,” says Mary. “But, don’t limit yourself, these would also look fabulous over jeans for a girls night out.”

Cellie Over the Knee Lug boots | Nine West

These boots were definitely made for walking! “I’m all about comfort this season,” says Mary. “And these Cellie Over the Knee Lug boots are sure to provide that!” A fun way to edge up your look while staying warm in cold temperatures, the chunky contrasting sole, in a beautiful charcoal color is Mary’s fav. These would look wonderful over a deep blue pair of jeans with a classic button front shirt, along with a faux fur vest or puffer coat.

Talon Ankle Wrap Dress Pumps | Nine West

Talon Ankle Wrap Dress Pumps are a sophisticated and classy way to go from day to evening in minutes. Not only do they serve as the perfect work shoe with the closed toe and wrap tie at the ankle, they can easily spruce up an evening date night outfit with the strings wrapped in a spiraled manner up the leg. These would pair well with a nice pair of jeans, a blouse, and an overcoat. Mary also recommends sheer tights when styling them with shorter dresses!

Brynn Shoulder Bag | Nine West

This bag gives off high end designer vibes. “I love the intricate woven detail, along with the size of the Brynn Shoulder Bag,” says Mary. “It’s not too big or too small, so it won’t overwhelm your look.” The collection of great colors add just the right pop to your wardrobe. Plus, the separate storage compartments on the inside of the purse to be a major plus! This bag can be worn with dressy looks or to add something special to your more casual styles.

Wowzz Platform Dress Sandals | Nine West

“I heard it said, ‘The Higher the better!’ and platform heels have been all the craze in the latest fashion trends,” says Mary. Not only are these Wowzz Platform Dress Sandals are sparkly and fun, but the knotted detailing along the toe will add interest to any look. The cool thing about these is that they also pair nicely with socks in the wintertime. Fabulous in any color, adding these statement sandals to your wardrobe is a sure way to go unnoticed!

The Cyra Satchel Bag | Nine West

“This is the perfect everyday bag,” says Mary. “Every woman needs an easy on-the-go purse that can complement any look.” The Cyra Satchel Bag is it. Available in three neutral colors, it can be worn with just the handle, with or without the longer strap attached, or crossbody, which is Mary’s favorite hands-free way to wear bags.

If you’re feeling inspired to re-boot your wardrobe, start shopping Mary’s picks and more at NineWest.com.