Dapper Dan’s First Creative Director Title Ever

Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

In a dimly lit room of Tatiana, a restaurant in New York City’s Lincoln Center, industry insiders gather to celebrate a milestone for the legendary couturier, Dapper Dan. With a humble smile, the Harlem native, known for his reimagined logomania designs, reflects on his journey in the fashion industry. After 35 years of shaping culture through collaborations with major fashion brands like Gucci and Gap, he finds himself in a new role: Creative Director.

Seated at the head of the table, Dap unveils the jacket he made just two days prior, revealing the centerpiece of his latest endeavor–a vibrant yellow gold lining, specifically Kingdon Gold SW6698 by Sherwin-Williams. Yes, you read that right, the paint company. But this isn’t just any paint color; it’s ‘The Loneliest Color,’ a hue that holds a world of potential yet often goes unnoticed.

For Dapper Dan, this partnership feels serendipitous. “First role as a creative director after over 35 years of creating,” he beams. “I’m so happy about this. I’m smiling in my sleep.” And with a touch of irony, he adds, “How do you get the Geoffrey Beene Award and never been a creative director?”

Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

With over three and a half decades of trailblazing in the fashion industry, the creative process is who he is, and figuring out what people want is the big deal. He believes every person is an element of the culture, each with a story waiting to be shared. He shares insights into his creative process, what The Loneliest Color means to him, and how it feels to finally hold a creative director title after years of innovation in the industry.

“I don’t dictate fashion, I translate culture,” Dapper Dan tells Essence, summing up his approach to design in a nutshell. “I sit down and talk to [people] to see where they want to go and what they’re trying to do, and that’s how I create,” he explains. “That’s the secret to me being relevant. If you want to be relevant, create from yourself, but not totally. You have to tap into the culture.”

By appointing Dapper Dan as Creative Director of ‘The Loneliest Color,’ this partnership is more than a collaboration; it signifies a departure from conventional trends, embracing individuality and self-expression.

“The concept of celebrating The Loneliest Color is an artistic interpretation of what color is at its core,” says Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams Director of Color Marketing. “The full color spectrum would not be what it is without each individual shade–meshing and blending to bring meaning to every aspect of our lives,”

For Dap, Kingdom Gold isn’t just a color; it’s a symbol for reaching the pinnacle of one’s potential. “Gold is a part of who we are,” he says, reflecting on its significance in everyday fashion and the irony of it being lonely in the crowd. “I’ve always seen the impact that color has in every piece that I’ve designed. To me, color champions our creative potential and radiates joy. My hope is that ‘The Loneliest Color’ will help people find the confidence to show the world their true colors. Be unapologetic about their style and design choices.”

Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

As part of the creative residence, Dapper Dan’s interpretation of Kingdom Gold comes to life through eight wearable art pieces. From velour jackets to sneakers, each piece draws inspiration from interior design trends, fashion nostalgia, global runways, streetstyle, and his Harlem roots. The one-of-a-kind pieces are up for auction on eBay until April 14th for residents of the U.S. and Canada. In addition, Sherwin-Williams will donate 100% of the proceeds from the wearable art collection to Habitat for Humanity and affiliates organizations in Harlem.

While we celebrate Dapper Dan’s triumph, his story serves as a reminder of the work that remains to be done in the fashion industry. In a time where clout too often outshines innovation, the appointment of celebrities to coveted Creative Director roles has become the norm. While their stardom attracts attention, it raises important questions about the industry’s commitment to pouring into genuine talent and diversity. Dapper Dan’s story remains a testament to the transformative power of authenticity and artistic mastery.