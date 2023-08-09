9 Times Dapper Dan Embodied Leo Energy With His Designs

Home

In celebration of the fashion maven's birthday, we had to compile his most Leo moments.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Legendary designer and trailblazer Dapper Dan‘s birthday was just yesterday. It makes total sense that the man behind some of the most iconic pop culture fashion moments is a Leo. That “look at me, I’m a star” energy is exactly what Dap gives. He might be an enigma to some but is a light to so many emerging Black designers to this day. His faith in himself to keep pushing forward even though at the time of his rise, Black designers weren’t even considered. He brought luxury and high fashion into hip hop culture straight from Harlem. 

His legacy so far has shown everyone that with perseverance you can do truly anything. He went from selling items from his car to starting his own boutique. From there he began designing “knock-ups” famously with Gucci monograms. Dapper Dan’s influence led to Gucci making a puff sleeve jacket identical to one he made in the ’80s. Subsequently, Gucci launched a fashion line with him and he opened an atelier called Dapper Dan’s of Harlem the following year. 

Dap’s style is loud in the best way. He’s been able to command attention from anyone with just glasses frames and a nice suit. He’s a trendsetter to say the least and has never been afraid to take a risk. In celebration of his life and legacy, we wanted to give him his flowers in the most Leo way—through his best looks below. 

