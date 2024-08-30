Getty Images

Theophilio’s designer and founder Edvin Thompson decided to pull out from doing a runway last season, making this a three-season runway hiatus. What many don’t know is that the production of a successful runway show often costs thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, the point of a runway show is mainly for business purposes not just for the press. When runways first started only buyers and top editors were invited. Wholesalers and department stores alike were the main people to impress.

Now, that has changed drastically with influencers, affluent socialites, and celebrities at the front row to enjoy a show. These big productions of shows and even smaller ones cost smaller brands more in the long run. Good press is always great, but as Thompson said to BoF, it doesn’t pay bills. Now, he’s back and better with a new collection concept titled “SHAUNIE,” a nod to his childhood nickname, which he also called to with his Warby Parker collaboration earlier this year. He’s garnering inspiration from his culture and observations of New York City.

Below learn about Edvin Thompson’s self-care routine and how he decompresses before the stress of New York Fashion Week can get to him.

ESSENCE: How does it feel to be returning to NYFW after taking a break for a season?

Honestly, it’s exciting. We knew we’d come back eventually when the time was right and it feels good to be here now preparing for our return.

ESSENCE: How were you able to stay intentional with your new collection this season?

I always reflect back to my roots to stay authentic to the brand. I find inspiration in just about everything so it’s just about how I interpret in my own way.

ESSENCE: What can we expect from this collection?

This collection is inspired by the vibrant energy and the eclectic styles of New York City. It traces my journey into the heart of fashion. I’m always inspired by the ever-evolving landscape of the city around me, fusing my culture and experiences.

ESSENCE: Who or what were some of the inspirations that you were drawn to for your new collection?

The collection is entitled “SHAUNIE” which is my childhood nickname. I choose my younger self as my muse. “SHAUNIE” explores my most curious self.

ESSENCE: How are you practicing self-care before fashion week chaos?

I’m remembering to rest, [taking] long showers to decompress and [drinking] lots of sea moss.

ESSENCE: What are non-fashion-related things or hobbies that you’re participating in to ease your stress?

I’ve been enjoying quality time with my dog Macca, taking long walks by the water, and catching up with close friends. I work out two to three times a week and have made it a tradition to go to the movies every Tuesday with my partner.

ESSENCE: Have you been watching any shows to decompress after a long preparation day?

The Real Hollywood Divas reruns for sure.

ESSENCE: What have you been wearing day-to-day to feel comfortable without overthinking an outfit?

I’ve been wearing my favorite Asics and the new TPH comfort line that I’ll be debuting at the show.

ESSENCE: Are there any rituals you’ve been doing to have good luck for the upcoming show?

Just pray!