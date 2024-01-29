Versace Taps NBA Star Dwyane Wade For Its Latest Eyewear Campaign

Versace

NBA star Dwyane Wade was tapped by Versace to be the face of the Italian fashion house’s latest campaign. What’s enticing about this campaign is that it solely focuses on an accessory that is practical and functional: eyewear. From sunglasses to frames that can accommodate prescription lenses, Wade shows that eyewear is one of the biggest accessories in fashion.

This is the second time that the NBA star and fashion house have joined forces. They did a campaign prior to this one in February 2023. The latest Versace campaign debuts the Versace Profiles styles, a new personal look at the stars of the Italian house’s campaigns. Wade was asked by the brand to profile himself with items he found precious; ones that evoked a special story behind them. The Hall of Famer chose his first NBA championship ring, a camera, and a photo of his youngest daughter, Kaavia.

“I’m proud to be part of the Versace family, and I’m excited to launch my second eyewear collection with a campaign that’s personal and meaningful,” says Wade in a statement, “Completing your look is all about the details and the new collection reinforces the importance of eyewear as an outfit’s finishing touch.”

The basketball player-turned-model showcased three new styles from the Men’s collection including a silver chrome frame with black lenses, a tortoiseshell square frame with clear lenses, and a blue and black speckles frame with black lenses.

Wade’s main takeaway from this season’s eyewear collection is to pay attention to the details. “The Medusa to the hinges is an iconic touch that only Versace can do,” he says. “You can feel the luxury when you wear these shades.”

Shop the latest Versace men’s collection on versace.com. Frames retail from $364 to $441.