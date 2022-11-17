Kaavia James Union Wade Stole The Show At Strange World Premiere 

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment. Kaavia James Union Wade graced the red carpet with her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, at Disney’s Strange World premiere on November 15th in Los Angeles, sponsored by IHG Hotels & Resorts. Strange World, an animated Disney movie scheduled to release on November 23rd, Union stars as Meridian Clade. The family stepped out together wearing matching pink accessories, Union rocked a gorgeous floral gown, and Wade wore a dapper black suit and hot pink sneakers.

However, Kaavia stole the show with her adorable black quilted dress with two afro-puffs, black combat boots, and a hot pink tote. A natural-born star, she presents as a confident fashionista on the red carpet.

On Instagram, other notable celebrities commented on the family’s fabulous coordinated look and Kaavia’s glam.

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary creator, wrote, “Need @kaaviajames fit. We are close in size 😤.”

“Wow. Just wow 😍😍😍,” Serena Williams said.

The trio was gorgeous and slayed the carpet as a family! At the premiere, Union spoke about her parenting choices. “I think we all have dreams and ideas about how we want our kids’ lives to turn out. And some of us are a little bit more, you know, insistent than others,” Union told reporters via per Associated Press, referring to Kaavia plus Wade’s kids Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9, from previous relationships. “But in our household, we realized rather quickly that no matter what we wanted for our children, they are who they are from birth.”

She believes it’s important to nurture her children’s individuality. “It’s our job to nurture their originality and life path,” she said. “And when they tell us, repeatedly, for years, who they are, it’s our job to believe them and create a safe space and a sanctuary in our home no matter what the outside noise is saying outside our doors.”

Union’s message was not only aligned with the theme of her new film, which features Disney’s first openly gay teen romance in an animated feature, but also in support of her daughter, Zaya Wade. Wade and Union coparent Zaya Wade. The pair have been vocal about supporting the 15-year-old since she came out as transgender in 2020.