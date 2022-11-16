Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their Daughter’s Birthday With ‘Encanto’ Themed Party

Upon returning from their romantic couple trip to Africa, the Wades threw the cutest Encanto-themed birthday party for their daughter, Kaavia James Wade’s fourth birthday last weekend. The pair dressed up like the characters in the widely popular Disney film, and Kaavia dressed up as the main character in the movie, Isabella. The party was complete with replica Encanto sets and backdrops, gorgeous colorful flowers, and fabulous custom costumes for the whole family.

“@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party and she get to dress up as Isabella,” read the caption. “She came to slay, don’t play with her. I cannnoooottt!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @dwyanewade call security 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🫠🥶.”

One thing was clear, Kavvia came to slay! She wore a purple dress, pearl earrings, and a lavender flower atop a long black wig. Her parents, Union and Wade, dressed up as Dolores and Bruno. Other family members joined in on the fun and dressed up as Mirabel and Pepa.

“When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don’t talk about Bruno, but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife,” Union included a fun quip in her Instagram post, highlighting the hit song from the film “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Kaavia gave ‘main character’ energy, and we are here for it! Throughout the party, Wade and his daughter shared sweet moments. The toddler felt support from her family and friends, allowing her to let her hair down – quite literally! Kaavia gave her parents and party-goers a fabulous hair flip, letting everyone know it was her day.

Even the composer and lyricist of Disney’s Encanto soundtrack, Lin-Manuel Miranda, chimed in on the birthday fun, complimenting Kaavia’s spot-on impression of the oldest Madrigal sister, “❤️❤️❤️ Hair flip on point! Happiest of birthdays!”

The couple is known to be ultra-supportive of their four children — sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, plus daughter Zaya, 15, from Wade’s previous relationships and, of course, Kaavia.

