Dwayne Wade’s New Tattoo Had Gabrielle Union Gushing

Photo: Getty

Finding the perfect birthday gift for your partner after spending over a decade together isn’t the easiest task. Dwayne Wade, however, managed to gift his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade an unforgettable birthday gift–her initials tattooed on his wrist.

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th 🧐 tattoo. 🖤🖤🖤@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 🌍edition #Capetown Part 4,” said the actress in an Instagram caption.

Union-Wade just hit the golden age of 50, and her husband’s surprise tattoo is one of many gifts he gave his wife. The former NBA player also organized a party in Zanzibar, Tanzania, which her friends and family from around the world flew in to attend. Pioneer of Latin hip hop RnB Lisa Lisa gave a special performance at the party and Gabrielle couldn’t be more thrilled considering it’s one of her “childhood heroes”.

In a gratitude post, the She’s All That actress gushed over her birthday festivities.

“I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self,” Union-Wade said. “I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me.”

This party happened in the middle of their annual WadeWorldTour, where the family travels to various destinations. South Africa and Namibia were on their travel wishlist this year.

The power couple got married in 2014, but first appeared together publicly in the summer of 2010. They share a daughter together named Kaavia James Wade who turned 4 earlier this month. Wade also has two kids from previous relationships, Zaya, Zaire, and Xavier Wade.