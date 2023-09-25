In Case You Missed It: Natalia Bryant’s Versace Debut, Salehe Bembury X New Balance, And More

Getty Images

Over the weekend, some monumental fashion moments unfolded. Milan Fashion Week has already showcased an array of gorgeous clothing this season, and none other than rising star Natalia Bryant made her runway debut for Versace. Ferragamo’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection was a huge success, with each look standing out. Buttery leathers and the season’s hottest new colors were on full display. The collaboration between New Balance and Salehe Bembury continues with a vibrant new shoe that was teased, while a new collaboration between Asics and Gallery Dept. is set to arrive to shoppers soon. And lastly, Italian brand Sunnei pulled off one of the best fashion show stunts we’ve seen in years.

Natalia Bryant Debuts On The Versace Runway

Student by day and aspiring supermodel by night, Natalia Bryant has made her runway debut at Versace’s latest Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This marked a significant moment for the 20-year-old, who has been steadily gaining experience in the modeling world. On the runway, she donned a black dress with an almost off-the-shoulder sleeve and a deep V-neck detail, paired with silver Mary Jane-style flats. She also shared a proud backstage moment with her mother, Vanessa Bryant.

Maximilian Davis Showcases His Spring/Summer 2024 Collection For Ferragamo

In Milan, young designer Maximilian Davis showcased a stunning collection for Spring/Summer 2024. It was filled with buttery leathers, trench coats, maxi skirts, and vibrant fall hues like warm burgundy and brilliant green. Oversized bags in black and bright baby blue were seen on the runway and are sure to be a welcome addition in the resurgence of this trend. Flowing dresses in minimal yet chic silhouettes also graced the collection.

Salehe Bembury X New Balance

New Balance once again collaborated with shoe designer Salehe Bembury on their latest project, the 1960R. Bembury was spotted wearing his latest creation, which featured bright hues of blue, pink, and orange. The tongue of the shoe is a cheeky purple shade with the signature logo in the middle.

Asics X Gallery Dept.

Another collaboration underway is coming later this year from Asics and Gallery Dept., according to Highsnobiety. The shoe comes in a silver, blue, and black colorway with a yellow insole featuring the collaborative logos. The sneaker tease is called the GT-2160 and should be on your radar as a potential holiday gift if it’s released later in the year.

Sunnei’s Spring/Summer 2024 Let The Audience Rate The Collection

The Italian brand Sunnei, founded in 2015 by Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo, debuted its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This runway show was memorable as it allowed attendees to rate the clothing in real-time, turning it into more than just a gimmick and making fashion about the clothes themselves. The runway show featured colorful striped designs, contrast stitching, and layered tops, plenty of leathers, boxy cuts, and silky fabrics.