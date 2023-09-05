The Latest UGG Campaign Stars Natalia Bryant, Aweng Chuol, and More

UGG has unveiled its second part or “chapter” to its Autumn/Winter 2023 campaign with a new campaign featuring the likes of Natalia Bryant as well other big stars in their own right like supermodel Aweng Chuol and rapper A$AP Nast. The campaign is all about how you feel, inside and out, when wearing your pair of UGG shoes, hence the title, “Feels Like UGG.” In their second installment for A/W 2023, the themes of the campaign highlights the theme of the power of self-reflection. It showcases who these individuals are through that notion with these multi-hyphenate talents in the campaign—including Bryant. This campaign is also about being and providing safe spaces for young people to express themselves comfortably.

Through the campaign’s story-telling we see the 19-year-old model, student, and burgeoning philanthropist in all her glory. As the eldest daughter of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant has quickly risen in the ranks of the fashion industry. She’s been modeling for brands and magazines all while going to college at the University of Southern California where she’s studying film. Bryant’s nonprofit, Mambacity, is her pride and joy. It’s been built to provide her community with a positive impact and empower young women like herself.

UGG®

Bryant’s looks for this campaign were stunning, proving that she’s definitely model material. One of her looks features a shearling trench, cargo shorts, and a pair of slip-on UGGs. Another look was very editorial with a pair of platform UGGs, a long teddy coat, and a matching skirt set. Our favorite shot of Natalia is one where she’s wearing a shearling jacket with suede tan panels with her UGGs on top of a mirror, a physical manifestation of the self-reflection theme. These reimagined UGG styles are celebrated in this new campaign.

The “Feels Like UGG” collection is currently available on ugg.com