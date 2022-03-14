Courtesy of Getty Images

After presenting under his namesake label, Maximilian, in the Fashion East showcase during London Fashion Week for the second and final time, Maximilian Davis is taking on new territory. The Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo has recently appointed Davis as the brand’s new Creative Director.

“I am deeply honored to be joining Ferragamo, and grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house,” said Davis in a press release. “Ferragamo represents a dedication to timeless elegance and sophistication that I find incredibly inspiring. I’m looking forward to articulating my vision, elevated by the codes of Italian craftsmanship, quality and innovation.”

Davis is known for referencing his Trinidadian heritage under his eponymous label, and his signature Harlequin print has become one of the distinctive, identifiable House codes in the industry. It will be most interesting to see how Davis will infuse his perspective and Black culture into the coming collections for the Italian House that is known for its footwear and leather goods. Reports say Davis will be putting his namesake label on hold to focus solely on his new role.

Marco Gobbetti, CEO at Salvatore Ferragamo, expressed in the release, “I am delighted to welcome Maximilian at the House of Ferragamo. The clarity of his vision together with the level of execution and his powerful aesthetic make him one of the most brilliant talents of his generation. His work is defined by elegance, refined sensuality, and constant commitment to quality. Through his lens of contemporary sensibility, he will write a new, exciting chapter for this house built on a heritage of creativity, craftsmanship, sophistication, and outstanding human values.”

The appointment of Davis as Ferragamo’s new Creative Director also marks a historical moment in the company’s history as he becomes the first Black Creative Director to ever lead the Italian fashion house – his appointment will officially begin on March 16th.