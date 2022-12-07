New Balance Taps Salehe Bembury For ‘Sand Be The Time’ Campaign

Born and raised in New York, a place where what your shoes are saying speaks volumes is where the preeminent sneaker designer Salehe Bembury pays homage to his success. Known for designing the most coveted soles like the Pollex Crocs Clog collaboration that dropped in black last month, being Vice President of Sneakers and Men’s Footwear at Versace for over three years, and being 2020’s “Footwear Designer of the Year,” it’s safe to say that he knows a thing or two about the kind of sneakers people want to be wearing.

Coming up the pipeline is Bembury’s fifth collaboration with New Balance, and this pair’s campaign for the “Sand Be The Time” 990 v2s has no other than bassist Thunder Cat as the face of it. On the sneakerhead/designer’s Instagram, a video of Thunder Cat in a desert embarking on a journey to sled down a hill in his sandy pink suede and textured New Balances with muted rubber orange soles and a purple ‘N’ logo motif.

First teased during fashion week, Bembury even had sneaker influencer Tyler Mansour (@arab_lincoln) excited about the new collaboration. The growth in Bembury’s design process since 2020, when he first started collaborating with New Balance, has been exponential and with every announcement of a new drop coming his loyal followers know to get first in line on sites and even get bots ready before the coveted footgear gets snatched and sold out in minutes.

The “Sand Be The Times” 990 v2s are out December 8th at 12pm EST on bespunge.com, and to get access to the site, you’re going to need to get on the mailing list ASAP. This is the perfect pair of every fashion boy sneakers that a significant other would love to receive as a Christmas gift if you can get your hands on it before he does. These sell out fast, so you’ve been warned.