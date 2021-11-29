Instagram/@panconesi
Jewels are undoubtedly always going to be one of the most special gifts you can give to someone. There’s something intimate and endearing about the exchange, which is why most choose to reserve this type of present for those who are close to their hearts. Whether it’s a charming necklace, dazzling earrings, a charming bracelet or an alluring ring, jewelry has the capacity to memorialize a moment in time or represent a special person in your life — making the piece even more extraordinary. It’s the kind of item that you hold onto for a lifetime and hand it down one day to become a family heirloom.
As fashion has evolved over the years and more designers make the decision to erase menswear and womenswear titles from their collections to allow the customers to decide what they want to wear, jewelry has also followed suit and entered the
unisex universe. Ahead, we’ve gathered a selection of jewelry that would be great for him, her, or them from designers including Bernard James, Aziza Handcrafted, and more.
01
Only Made Name Necklace
Customize this necklace with your name alongside ivory freshwater pearls and a 24k gold plated toggle clasp.
Courtesy of Brand
02
Only Made Phrase Necklace
Customize this playful necklace with a word or phrase next to multicolored freshwater pearls and a 24k Gold Plated toggle clasp.
Courtesy of Brand
03
K.NGSLEY PrEP Blue “701” Drop Necklace
Stylish approach to promoting sexual positivity and safe sex practices.
Courtesy of Brand
04
K.NGSLEY “701” Drop Necklace
A great everyday necklace that would compliment any outfit.
Courtesy of Brand
05
Aziza Handcrafted Nazli Sister Ring
An adjustable ring that can be worn in three different ways, under the cuticle bed, mid-finger, or a regular fit ring.
Courtesy of Brand
06
Aziza Handcrafted Khaliq Cuff
Simple, yet still a statement piece.
Courtesy of Brand
07
Aziza Handcrafted Bastet Ring
An adjustable ring that extends to the nail.
Courtesy of Brand
08
Greg Yuna Green Stone Ring
A timeless piece with an eternity band available in rose, yellow, and white gold.
Courtesy of Brand
09
Greg Yuna Mini Nefertiti
Add these beautiful Egyptian pendants to a charm bracelet or necklace.
Courtesy of Brand
10
Greg Yuna Half Diamond Cable Link Necklace
Embellished with single set stones, offered in lengths between 15 and 24 inches, and available in rose, white, and yellow gold.
Courtesy of Brand
11
Greg Yuna Full Diamond Cable Link Necklace
An elevated take on a classic cable link chain offered in several lengths and in white, yellow, and rose gold.
Courtesy of Brand
12
Greg Yuna Fruity Pebbles Bracelet
Fun, yet elegant take on a classic tennis bracelet.
Courtesy of Brand
13
L’ENCHANTEUR Maharaja Serene Tennis Ring
14K yellow gold ring available with the option to select gemstones like pink tourmaline, black onyx, moonstone, and turquoise.
Courtesy of Brand
14
L’ENCHANTEUR Midas Touch Finger Caps
Fingertip jewelry is the perfect way to add a regal essence to your look.
Courtesy of Brand
15
Goude Jewels Screw Cuff
18k gold-plated wrist cuff with a little twist.
Courtesy of Brand
16
Goude Jewels Doom Ring
An adjustable 18k gold-plated ring, and it’s tarnish free.
Courtesy of Brand
17
Spinelli Kilcollin Gemini BG
Designed with three bands, and two connectors – all 18k gold.
Courtesy of Brand
18
Spinelli Kilcollin Libra Gris
An intricate blend of one core band of u-set pave diamonds framed between two substantial bands in 18k gold.
Courtesy of Brand
19
Spinelli Kilcollin Orion SG
A light design unifying the multi-tones of gold.
Courtesy of Brand
20
Panconesi Hybrid Stones Piercing In Green
Single green jade crystal earring embellished with 18k gold.
21
Panconesi Hypnosis Ring
Sterling silver band topped with three alluring jewels.
22
Bernard James Mirror Hoops Nano
Gentle, but mighty addition of 18k gold for the ears.
Courtesy of Brand
23
Bernard James Aura Ring
14k yellow gold band complimented by genuine black diamonds.
Courtesy of Brand
24
Bernard James Helios Flora Charm Necklace
Something tells us that this 16 inch charm chain attracts good energy.
Courtesy of Brand
25
Bernard James Mirror Bangle
An etched bangle that embodies chic and classic energy.
Courtesy of Brand
26
Bernard James Helios Earrings
14k gold sunflower earrings featuring a black diamond.
Courtesy of Brand
27
Bernard James Posy Ring
14k gold band decorated with a 14k gold bouquet of flowers.
Courtesy of Brand
28
Bernard James Babel Ring
Sterling silvered handcrafted rings that are assembled to create a sparkling tower.
Courtesy of Brand
29
Johnny Nelson Jewlery All Power First Huggie Earring
14k yellow gold earring with power fist pendant – also available in white gold, sterling silver, and gold vermeil.
Courtesy of Brand
30
Johnny Nelson Jewelry Her Freedom Four Finger Ring
An adjustable antique ring remembering Harriet Tubman, Shirley Chisholm, Sojourner Truth, and Ida B. Wells.
Courtesy of Brand
