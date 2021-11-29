Jewels are undoubtedly always going to be one of the most special gifts you can give to someone. There’s something intimate and endearing about the exchange, which is why most choose to reserve this type of present for those who are close to their hearts. Whether it’s a charming necklace, dazzling earrings, a charming bracelet or an alluring ring, jewelry has the capacity to memorialize a moment in time or represent a special person in your life — making the piece even more extraordinary. It’s the kind of item that you hold onto for a lifetime and hand it down one day to become a family heirloom.

As fashion has evolved over the years and more designers make the decision to erase menswear and womenswear titles from their collections to allow the customers to decide what they want to wear, jewelry has also followed suit and entered the unisex universe. Ahead, we’ve gathered a selection of jewelry that would be great for him, her, or them from designers including Bernard James, Aziza Handcrafted, and more.