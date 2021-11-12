Courtesy of Brand

In the age of social media and celebrity obsessed culture, we witness almost everyone be quick to support the accomplishments of celebrities, which is great, most of them deserve our support, but it is important to remember to show the same kind of loyalty to our family and friends. New York-based fashion brand, KROST, is continuing their ‘Support Your Friends’ initiative with their latest collaboration with FILA, and keeping our feet fresh at the same time.

This is actually the second time FILA and KROST have teamed up, and this time around they have redesigned their original ‘Renno’ silhouette to be unisex. The Renno sneaker is crafted with nylon, leather and suede – a product embodying comfort and style. It will be available in a black/white/navy colorway with tonal stitching, and also features FILA’s Energized midsole cushioning for added comfort. The design was inspired by the KROST Fall/Winter collection, along with FILA’s past and present performance history.

In addition to printing ‘Support Your Friends’ on the tongue and heel of the shoe, the two brands are pledging 10% of every purchase to Good Sports, a non-profit organization that works to give all kids the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity by providing equipment, apparel and footwear to those most in need. Fly footwear, an encouraging message, and helping out millions of kids across America, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Starting November 12th, KROST x FILA Renno will be available for purchase on KrostNewYork.com – retailing for $118.