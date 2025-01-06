4 Trends From The 2025 Golden Globes

Getty Images

The kick-off of award season didn’t disappoint this time around. The 82nd Golden Globe Awards which took place in Los Angeles was the hard reset fashion needed. While a flurry of decadent gowns hit the red carpet so did some other noteworthy moments. Since the evening was all about fixating on television and film projects that are lauded exquisite textures were displayed. In that number included Wicked, Emilia Pérez, Shogun, Euphoria, Babygirl, and more. The star-studded evening featured appearances by Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe and countless others.

Fantastical fashion was the talk of the town yesterday evening. However, some of the most noteworthy moments yesterday evening showcased the lack of limitations that can exist in regard to red carpet style. For instance, Ayo Edebiri opted to not wear a gown yesterday, instead, she wore a Loewe suit. First-time Golden Globe winner Zoe Saldana stepped onto the red carpet supporting the sequins agenda that many stars stuck to. Her custom Saint Laurent number was breathtaking.

Below take a look at the trends that took over the 82nd Golden Globes.

Anti-Gown

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri somehow got an anti-gown memo but we’re here for it. Working with her longstanding stylist Danielle Golberg, Edebiri donned a custom gray Loewe suit. While her ensemble was a nod to a look worn by Julia Roberts from the 1990 Golden Globes it had a modern twist. The twist arrived in the form of a lengthy golden tie and the matching collared button-up she wore.

Lena Waithe never settles for boring red carpet looks. Stylist Jason Bolden worked with Waithe on a custom Etro suit in black. The jacket featured an array of patterns and the white button-up worn underneath was sleek.

Sequins Aren’t Boring

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

I’ve been keeping score and for her press appearances for her latest film Emilia Pérez which led to her first Golden Globe, Zoe Saldana has been wearing a lot of Saint Laurent styled by Petra Flannery. So it was fitting that she opted to wear a custom sequined frock by Anthony Vaccarello on Sunday evening styled by Flannery. The deeply cut black gown was worn with a deep brown silken pullover and jewelry by Cartier.

Back in November, Viola Davis wore a Gucci gown designed by the house’s creative director Sabato de Garno to the 2024 LACMA Gala. For the Golden Globes tweaks were made to the sequined dress. A rainbow-hued cape was added and the gown was paired with a pair of Swarovski earrings.

All-White

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

White is a tried and true tone that can be leaned on when one is looking to make a statement. This was the hue selected by both Anna Sawai and Zuri Hall. Hall, an Emmy winner and host wore a white custom creation by Suzelle Taveras styled by Roberto Cardenaz. The bustier element and long train were a match made in heaven.

Shogun star and Golden Globe Award nominee Anna Sawai made a case for embracing peplums again. For her look yesterday evening she was styled by Karla Welch. Sawai’s gorgeous Dior gown featured a sole peplum detail and a belt in the center. A silver choker was worn as well.

Deep Hues Are In

Getty Images Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Though spring is on the horizon it was interesting to see celebrities embrace deep tones for their Golden Globe looks. Take Janelle James of Abbott Elementary who arrived in a sensual Christian Siriano frock. The velvet number was the perfect addition to the assorted red carpet moments that James has been tallying up. There was something Betty Boop-inspired about this moment.

Another twist we weren’t expecting? Abbot’s Sheryl Lee Ralph appearing in a maroon St. John gown. Detailing including a V-neck and lengthy sleeves were spot-on–this look is yet another example of Ivy Coco Maurice and her excellent taste level (Maurice is Ralph’s daughter and stylist).