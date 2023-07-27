Today, July 27, Tiffany® x Beyoncé Collection has announced its return in honor of the RENAISSANCE Tour and the revival of the Tiffany® motif. The limited-edition collection comes in silver, featuring the Tiffany® motif and iconography from the RENAISSANCE tour. The collection will launch on July 29, so you might want to set a reminder, as it will sell out within minutes.

This collection launch coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Tiffany Atrium, a program designed to “advance professional opportunities for historically underrepresented communities in the jewelry and creative industries,” as stated by Tiffany & Co.

All of the proceeds from the collection will go to the ABOUT LOVE Scholarship program, which has been partnered with Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD, and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The funds will further expand upon the $2 million that was pledged in 2021 to five Historically Black Colleges and Universities—Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio. Since its launch last year, the Tiffany Atrium Scholarship program has supported over 100 students, with its core pillars being creativity, education, and community–pillars that are reflected in this collaborative collection and the overall support food students thus far.

When the RENAISSANCE World Tour began, Tiffany & Co. was announced as the official jeweler, with Beyoncé wearing custom pieces. This isn’t the first collaborative project with Beyoncé; she and Jay-Z were announced as brand ambassadors in 2021, and the “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign starring Beyoncé was launched in 2022. The long-standing partnership shows no signs of slowing down.

The Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé collection prices range from $275 to $700 and will be available for purchase on Tiffany.com on July 29.