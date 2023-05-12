Essence Digest: Tiffany & Co. Official Jeweler For Beyonce’s Tour, Timberland X Samuel Ross, & More

Tiffany & Co.

Fashion is in its’ ‘fashion era’ again, and we couldn’t be happier. This week we have a bunch of exciting collabs, an exciting new designer appointment, a new pre-spring collection, and of course, it wouldn’t be complete without tea on Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. It’s safe to say the industry is reigning in the summer on a high note.

With all of these new changes and additions, the shift in this fashion zeitgeist is looking like a positive one from where we’re sitting. That’s why this week’s reporting was a treat to see.

Take a look below at all that’s happened this week in our ESSENCE Fashion Digest.

Diesel Presents Pre-Spring 2024 Collection

Diesel has truly the most shoppable runways, and their pre-Spring collection is nothing short of gorgeous. From glossy, reflective dresses, skirts, and full ensembles to very Y2K Diesel silhouettes, this collection is a Spring fashion lover’s dream. “I love that Diesel talks to so many different people in different ways. This is a collection for all of them, with super-desirable pieces that are both experimental and wearable. It’s the same ethos as the runway, just even more democratic and accessible,” says Glenn Martens, creative director of Diesel, via a press release.

Diesel

Timberland X Samuel Ross

Designer and creative director Samuel Ross was tapped as one of six designers to reimagine the classic New York staple, the Original Timberland® Boot. A-COLD-WALL and Timberland’s re-imagination still pays respect to the original while bringing the sleek and utilitarian look that Ross is known for. The shoe is available to shop on May 16th on timberland.com.

Rihanna’s Baby Bump For Savage X Fenty

Baby bump #2 is out and about for another one of Rihanna’s campaigns. This campaign is in celebration of 5 years of Savage X Fenty and supplying folx of all shapes and sizes with the sexiest lingerie pieces. Shop this celebration collection now on savagex.com.

Boohoo X Pantone Collection For Mental Health Awareness Month

In light of this month being Mental Health Awareness Month, Boohoo and Pantone have joined forces to create a mood-enhancing collection full of vibrant colors. Coming in 8 colorways and 13 mix-and-match pieces, this collection is not only comfy but brings the month of mental health awareness to light. “We are thrilled to partner with Pantone to offer consumers mood-boosting styles,” said Boohoo Design Manager Penelope Armstrong in a press release. “This collection gives our shoppers that much-needed dopamine stimulus whether you opt for a head-to-toe color pop or a mix and match of your favorite colors.”

Peter Do Creative Director For Helmut Lang

Beloved fashion designer Peter Do is now the Creative Director of Helmut Lang. And from the consensus on Twitter, this appointment makes perfect sense as Do’s design language is in heavy alignment with Helmut Lang. We’re excited to see how this first collection as Creative Director will turn out.

Tiffany & Co. Announced As Official Jeweler For Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE World Tour

Mother Yoncé kicked off her world tour this week, dripping in custom designer outfits and Tiffany & Co jewels. Today the renowned jewelry house announced its role as the official jeweler for Bey’s RENAISSANCE World Tour. Beyonce and Jay-Z have been brand ambassadors since 2021, so it’s only fitting that they be the jewelers of the tour.