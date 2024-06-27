Tia Adeola Brings Back Ruffles For The Summer In New Capsule Collection

Natalia Mantini

New York-based designer Tia Adeola has been a coveted brand for years. So far this year, South African pop star Tyla has been seen in the brand’s ruffle pants for her music video “Truth or Dare” and rapper sensation Lola Brooke wore a ruffle set not too long ago in blue and white. These moments aren’t few and far between, Tia Adeola’s ruffle sets have been taking over the summer season.

Adeola noticed that her Spring/Summer 2024 collection was gaining traction in September, particularly the ruffle pants. That detailing comes from her love of the Renaissance and injecting Blackness into that realm. Her brand is infused with Black imagery and the notion that Black visibility deserves to be seen in all spaces.

From her Black Jesus T-shirt and tanks to her gowns with strong messaging on equality and safety for Black bodies in Nigeria, and everywhere. This new collection coming out is a love letter to the summertime and to the fans of her work. Many women have found themselves drawn to Adeola’s signature ruffles and although it may be trending now, she’s been on the wave for quite some time. While in college, Adeola was selling ruffled-sleeved tops out of her dorm room.

“I saw so many different variations of that particular style from my Spring/Summer 2024 collection and I just thought to myself, it’s summer, it’s my first drop of the year, why not just go crazy with this,” Adeola tells ESSENCE. “There’s a skirt version for the girls who don’t necessarily want to [wear a] pant in the summertime.”

The designer adds that her favorite detail about these pieces is that she’s seen them on so many different women. She says her garments fit a variety of sizes and can be worn separately rather than as a set. “I think it’s the perfect essential and adds the perfect pop of boldness to your look,” she notes.

The campaign shot by photographer Natalia Mantini features models Sasha Allen and Indigo Neyh side by side, embracing the nature that surrounds them. The imagery feels soft and light like how the summer can feel when surrounded by all the possibilities of the season. Adeola’s collection has been teased a bit on her Instagram today with a red pant and mini skirt set and will be officially released in a myriad of colorways.

Shop Tia Adeola’s Summer Capsule set on June 30 on tiaadeola.com.