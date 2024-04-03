Tyla Stars In The Latest Beats And Alo Campaign

Getty Images

Beats and Alo Yoga have collaborated on a campaign with Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla as the face of the campaign. The campaign video begins with Tyla putting on a pair of the Beats Fit Pro earbuds while wearing all-white Alo yoga shorts set on the beach. The audio of a new hit song by the singer “Safer” plays in the background as she dances to the rhythm.

“Partnering with Beats and Alo has been a dream collaboration for me,” Tyla shared in a Vibe interview. “I’m so excited to join forces on this campaign and share a product I personally rely on day-in, day-out.”

The limited-edition earbuds feature a collaborative logo of the signature lowercase “b” logo in white and the Alo script embossed into the earbuds. These earbuds also include an Apple H1 chip, so you can ask Siri whatever you’d like with them on. They also have a noise canceling feature for when you solely want to focus on the music. This collaboration with Alo makes sense since music and fitness go hand-in-hand.

“We are thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration between Beats and Alo Yoga, uniting the worlds of premium sound and mindful movement. This partnership is more than just a fusion of technology and fashion; it’s a celebration of the rhythm of life and the practice of being present,” shared Danny Harris, the co-CEO and co-founder of Alo Yoga in a statement.

Tyla recently starred in a Gap campaign dancing to the choreography of Jungle’s “Back on 74” hit. She’s been killing it lately from winning a Grammy for her own hit “Water” to dropping a new eponymous album shortly after. We’re excited to see what else she has in store for the rest of the year.

Shop the Beats X Alo Special Edition Fit Pro earphones on apple.com, aloyoga.com, and select Apple and Alo stores on April 4.