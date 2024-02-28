Tyla Champions Originality As She Stars In Gap's Spring 2024 Campaign

Gap

Gap has tapped global sensation and Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla to star in its Spring 2024 campaign. The campaign highlights its linen fabric and centers around championing originality, self-expression, dance, fashion, and music. The energetic campaign features a dance video with Tyla as the center of attention to the worldwide hit “Back on 74” sung by British band Jungle, with original choreography by Shay Latukolan, and directed by Jungle’s J Lloyd and Charlie Di Placido.

The video highlights the ease of movement in the brand’s newest Linen collection. Tyla and her dancers are seen frame by frame in effortless motion in their linen clothing in hues of brown, cream, and black. The 22-year-old South African pop star was the perfect choice for this Gap campaign as she’s known for her viral dance with her Billboard Hot 100 hit “Water.” She’s garnered the attention of the world through her unique style of music-making.

“It’s an absolute honor to be in a Gap campaign, so many iconic artists have worked with Gap and I now get to be one of them,” said Tyla in a statement. “I’m excited for my fans to see me do a new type of dance where I’m styled in comfortable clothes with my own personal touches. It was really fun–a true celebration of music, fashion and dance.”

The collection features Gap’s iconic silhouettes in new linen iterations, inspired by the canvas of self-expression. The Linen collection includes a cropped boyfriend shirt, a button-up, trousers, a cargo and crop top worn by Tyla in the campaign video, a halter vest, a cargo wide-leg pant, a long-sleeve button-up, and ‘90s loose pants. All of these pieces are worn by the dancers, showcasing their ease and versatility.

“Working with talent who embody the spirit of originality is not just a choice, but a commitment to our brand’s heritage,” said Gap’s President and CEO, Mark Breitbard in a statement. “This campaign pays homage to Gap’s iconic musical ads of the past while embracing the diverse voices and talents that shape our present and future.”

The Gap Spring 2024 collection is available to shop on gap.com.