The fashion industry grieves yet another loss. In such a short period of time, we’ve experienced the ascendance of great fashion legends, who truly shaped the industry in their own individual ways, including Virgil Abloh, André Leon Talley, and now, Thierry Mugler.

The disheartening news was first revealed on Mugler’s official Instagram account. The post read, “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Mugler launched his eponymous fashion house in the ‘70s and became prominent for his fantastical, avant-garde approach to fashion. He embraced fantasy in his designs and within his life. Mugler also pushed the needle in fashion by welcoming drag queens and transgender women on his runways — making him one of the first designers to champion diversity.

Creating iconic, theatrical moments was Mugler’s specialty. In his days of running the brand, he created many signature looks for Grace Jones and Diana Ross. And even after retiring and later becoming a Creative Advisor for the brand, his archive is one of the most sought after and has continued to birth magical moments for the biggest celebrities including Beyoncé, Cardi B, Solange, and many others.

As we honor the life of Thierry Mugler, we remember that his name will live on through the French fashion house, which is currently led by Casey Cadwallader, and that his archive will be a permanent reminder to embrace imagination, lean into fantasy, and have fun.