Get Fall-Ready With These 8 Trends

Getty Images

As summer officially draws to a close, the impending weather change is prompting a wardrobe transition for everyone. Some of the trends from the summertime have spilled over into the fall. Much to our delight, shorts with long hemlines were one of them. Fashion weeks around the globe gave us a glimpse into what styles consumers can expect to see online and in-store as they prepare for imminent layering. Brandon Maxwell‘s show set the stage for the return of the peplum top, while Pharrell’s debut at Louis Vuitton is proof that loafers and long shorts will always look great together.

The fall season provides the ideal weather to pull off a good look. The opportunity to be intentional about how you style, even just a basic top, makes it fun too. This year’s fall trends are full of staples and returns from the past. Discover what’s to come this fall, below.

Peplum Tops

For fall, the peplum top has gotten a much-needed update. The trend has returned chicer than ever in sleek and minimal silhouettes. Take some style cues from Brandon Maxwell and pair the top with jorts, or with a pair of trousers to elevate your outfit.

Trouser Shorts

Business casual keeps infiltrating our closets. Trouser shorts are surprisingly flattering to the body, especially with front-facing pleats. It will be a long while before long shorts exit the scene. You can style these bottoms with a pair of loafers or heels and a blazer like this Miu Miu look below.

Loafers

Loafers, especially black pairs, are reliable shoes. They can come in various styles, from something similar to the ones in Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut below to a heeled mary jane pair. The styling possibilities are endless with this versatile shoe. You can wear them with jeans like an everyday shoe or a dress for juxtaposition.

Denim Jackets

A denim jacket is an Americana staple piece. It’s perfect for the fall weather as it’s not too heavy and adds texture to a look. Depending on the wash or print, you can style them with jeans to create a Canadian tuxedo or you can wear it with an asymmetrical skirt like this effortlessly cool street style lady below.

Maxi Skirts

A maxi skirt has become essential in everyone’s closets. They’ve been popping up in different variations all summer long–and they’ve even been seen during multiple runway shows like Tibi and Martine Rose. We get it, these statement makers have endless styling potential. The easiest style tip for them is to throw one on to add an extra something to minimalistic outfits.

Sheer Lace Socks

We love to see a girly trend turning into something edgier. With that being said, the layering opportunities with lace socks are endless, from dresses to pants with hip cutouts; a little peek of lace underneath is a small detail that’ll make your ‘fit even cooler.

The Color Red

While “Barbie” pink has taken the summer by storm, red is now slated to be the forthcoming season’s new star. Give in to this trend early before you see it as you’re scrolling through Instagram on all the fashion girls in the next month or two. Red sweaters like this LaQuan Smith piece below and accessories are easy starting points if you’re scared to take the plunge. Also, red tops and bags look stunning against a pair of white pants.

Cinched Blazers

Take inspiration from Tracee Ellis Ross and reimagine the power suit by pairing this trending outerwear piece with matching trousers or ballooning denim jeans.