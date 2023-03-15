Dazed

Zaya Wade is one to watch, and her rising stardom is just the beginning. Fashion Twitter has a healthy obsession with the teen’s ability to pull looks and know her way around the fashion world of emerging and established brands alike. Wade’s ability to put together an outfit with substance says a lot about her vision, and the way she executes that vision is nothing short of phenomenal. She’s been on our radar ever since her editorials that she would make on her own with a team had been steadily posted on Instagram over the past year. She’s gone from attending Mui Mui’s runway last year to walking it this year. 2023 is a year of debuts for the young star as she has now debuted her first-ever magazine cover in, of course, Mui Mui.

zaya wade is the newest miu miu muse and i love to see it!! pic.twitter.com/0FkM6rkNY4 — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) March 15, 2023

She’s a Mui Mui girl through and through, and who can blame her the brand was seemingly created just for her aesthetics. Her hair is blown out with free curls on every corner of her head a casual Mui Mui top and bottom are on her small frame. Some of her other looks include a mini dress and sandals with eye makeup and a shorter hairdo, and an all-brown look with silver accessories to tone down the warmth. A full editorial dedicated to a love for Mui Mui is such a moment for it being her first cover.

decked out in full miu miu for her dazed cover shoot IKDR pic.twitter.com/A87gDMgokN — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) March 15, 2023

As she grows in her fashion journey, we are just here for the ride and hope that her love of Mui Mui never wains.