Zaya Wade Walks The Miu Miu F/W 23′ Show

Getty

Today, to close out Paris Fashion Week, Zaya Wade stole the show at Mui Mui’s F/W 23′ runway show. She’s been watched closely by us as an up-and-coming fashion it girl, and now look at the evidence! From Rodarte to Puma, Wade’s Instagram is full of looks featuring emerging and established designers. She’s pretty much shot her own campaigns with the help of her team, and it’s obvious Miu Miu took note. We’ve watched and seen her potential to be an ambassador for a luxury brand and visualized the many red-carpet looks that she could pull —and now look at her, pumping the runways in Paris. The fashion aunties are definitely proud of this win.

Her look was very Zaya Wade, chic, and not too understated. She’s wearing a gorgeous earthy green wool set — a blazer, skirt, and sweater. The bag she’s clutching gracefully is in light brown that matches her strappy sandals. Honestly, if she weren’t walking the show, we would’ve seen her in this look eventually.

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Wade is only 15, and her posting editorials on Instagram and vocalizing her love of fashion made it possible for her to attend shows last year — and now this season walk. Zaya walked the runway, of course, with her parents in tow (front row in head-to-toe black Miu Miu and Prada ensembles), who recently delivered an electric speech as they received the President’s Award at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards. Dwayne Wade took to Twitter to congratulate his daughter on her debut writing, “just an icon living.”

Zaya Wade, like we keep saying, — She’s Up Next!