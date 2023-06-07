How Jorts Became Summer’s Favorite Item

GETTY IMAGES

Jorts, cutoff shorts, or long shorts have become a staple in summer wardrobes and unofficially earned the title of summer’s favorite item. With their casual and laid-back vibe, a pair of jorts give off a perfect blend of style and comfort for the warmer months. It’s no wonder everyone and their moms are on the bandwagon. The trend originates as far as the 70s, with denim cutoffs gaining popularity among hippie and bohemian communities. In the 90s and early aughts, we saw them go into the mainstream through hip-hop music videos and classic Black cinema.

I saw jorts on screen for the first time in forever when watching Keke Palmer in Nope. Though they weren’t extremely long like the ones that are resurging now, they stuck with me. They looked easy, breathable, and like her thighs weren’t killing her. Of course, throughout the film, she would need a good pair of shorts to do all that running. I started to really see long shorts that go even past the knees just walking out and about in the streets of New York. It seemed the warmer the weather, the longer the shorts. I’m glad we’re over short shorts, at least for now.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 13: Tessa Thompson is seen on May 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Once the trend hit the runway, it was a full-blown trend. And what’s interesting about these elongated shorts is that they fit just about anyone’s style. You could be high femme, and jorts look girly on you, or you could be a high-fashion girlie and your jorts will look as expensive as you want them to. The way that it all depends on styling is so essential to know so that you don’t write them off.

The comfort factor is another reason why jorts have become a summer favorite. The breathable denim fabric allows for airflow, making them suitable for hot and humid weather. Jorts offer freedom of movement and are perfect for outdoor activities like picnics, festivals, or beach trips. Their relaxed fit and casual aesthetic make them a go-to choice for those seeking comfort and style during summer.

You can repurpose old jeans into shorts, and people can embrace a more environmentally conscious approach to their wardrobe. Jorts also embody a sense of individuality and uniqueness since each pair is often customized to fit personal preferences and style, which is why they can fit into many aesthetics. From their humble beginnings as DIY cutoffs to their current status as a fashionable summer staple, jorts continue to captivate fashion enthusiasts and provide a cool and effortless option for the season.