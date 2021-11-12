Courtesy of Lexi Lambros

A few days before the annual CFDA Awards, invitations for Theophilio’s official after party were sent out to celebrate the designer’s nomination for Emerging Designer of the Year, but most guests predicted that we would be celebrating more than a nomination. While en route to Public Hotels in the heart of New York City, where the event was hosted, the CFDA officially announced Edvin Thompson as Emerging Designer of the Year. The excitement for the evening ahead grew as we felt the energy in the air and knew it would be a night to remember.

The celebration also happened to be the premier of Public Hotels’ new space, Bar Chrystie — a stylish lounge complimented with chic decor and a crystal chandelier. Upon entering the space, guests were greeted with cocktails and a wave of hugs from their peers that were excited to see each other and to partake in the night’s festivities. The room was filled with Black professionals from the fashion, beauty, and art industries — it was one of the most beautiful sights to see our community dwell in a night of comradery.

Attendees ranged from professionals who have been in the industry for more than a decade, those who are at the beginning of their careers, and a couple celebrity appearances. To name a few, CFDA President CaSandra Diggs and Kehlani were in attendance, along with Telsha Anderson, Brandon Blackwood, Taofeek Abijako, and Antwaun Sargent, author of The New Black Vanguard. This gathering was undoubtedly a safe space for every Black professional to feel welcomed and a sense of belonging.

Following Edvin Thompson’s arrival, guests gathered around at the entrance to meet him with excitement and praises to celebrate the designer’s esteemed accomplishment. We danced and rapped to Nicki Minaj anthems and Wiz Kid’s “Essence”, all while enjoying the perks of the open bar. The times of unnecessary social politics have faded – at least in this room. This new vanguard of creatives is eager to support one another and push each other forward. It was inevitable to be filled with love and joy, if you were in the room.

Thompson gave a brief celebratory speech, while holding his silver CFDA trophy, to express his gratitude and thank his guests for the evening. “I’m still that 9-year-old kid from Jamaica,” said Thompson. “I appreciate y’all so much. I have so much love for y’all, y’all have no idea how I feel internally right now,” he joyfully added. “We up! We up! We up!”