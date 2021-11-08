Barto

So many women dream of their wedding day and the chance to walk down the aisle to meet their partner and share vows in front of family and friends. Traditionally, we envision an all white wedding with both the bride and groom in all white ensembles, but Telsha Anderson-Boone’s wedding was everything but traditional. “Instead of looking towards tradition Justin and I, stuck with our instincts and went with clothing for our wedding day that embodied our personal style,” Telsha, owner and buyer of the NYC-based T.A. boutique, tells ESSENCE.

For the creative couple, their wedding was bound to reflect their personal taste and sense of style — Justin Boone, the groom, also works in the world of fashion as a costume designer and stylist. For the nuptials, he tapped into his craft by working with Hoorsenbuhs, an L.A.-based jewelry brand, to create a custom engagement ring for Telsha. His wardrobe selection for the special day consisted of a Celine suit paired with a YSL shirt underneath, and was accessorized with a Hermès scarf and his personal collection of silver jewelry.

Together, Telsha and Justin decided on hosting their wedding at Miami’s Villa Woodbine, a venue full of personality that was designed by architect Walter De Garmo, renowned for his Mediterranean-Renaissance style. They worked with Events by Zeiry, a Florida-based wedding planner, to execute the vision and Carmen & Co. to create their wedding florals and beautiful table settings. The details that went into the wedding were just as “intricate” as Telsha’s dress, as she described.

Comfort and style were the two targets Telsha wanted to hit when choosing her dress from the Danielle Frankel atelier, which she selected in under 30 minutes. “The goal was to find something that represents my personality, remain comfortable from start to finish in whatever dress was picked, and to stay out of the box – I 100% believe that was accomplished,” she shared with ESSENCE.

“The theme of our wedding was ‘garden chic’ and I wanted something that would speak to both the theme and what I showcase in my store, which is contemporary approaches to luxury living,” she adds. Telsha was able to achieve the goals for her dress through two fittings. “Each time I went to Danielle Frankel’s atelier, my needs and desires were at the forefront, which I believe is key when doing a fitting,” she shares. “I was encouraged to speak up in the fitting and given an immense amount of detail regarding the dress and the process behind making it.”

Telsha’s nontraditional dress was two pieces and designed with exquisite detail. “The skirt fit like a glove and was my favorite part of my entire wedding look,” she says. “The skirt begins with a full corset and satin piping which spreads out to an umbrella shaped pleated skirt. The skirt features hand cut and hand corded lace alongside organza lining that has the option of ruffling.” The alluring dress was complimented with her Tiffany & Co. wedding band that lined up perfectly with her engagement ring. Additional rings from Spinelli Kilcollin, and custom earrings from Bernard James were also incorporated.

The bride completed the look with a fabulous ponytail, which seamlessly blended with her dress. “The hairstyle was originally inspired by being comfortable and when I started looking at different buns and updos on Pinterest, I stumbled upon Rooney Mara’s hair at the BFI London Film Festival,” Telsha shares. “I reached out to my hairstylist for the day of the wedding, Martine Chery, the owner of Mon Cheri Hair Design, and we agreed this was a great direction to go in. Danielle Frankel’s atelier gave me extra fabric from my dress, Martine chopped it up, and the rest was history.”

Mrs. Anderson-Boone’s nontraditional approach resulted in a beautiful, fairytale-like wedding and she accomplished it all through staying true to her usual style. If any future bride would like to take a similar route, Anderson-Boone suggests sticking to your instincts. “I did a lot of research when planning out Justin & I’s wedding and questioned my decisions a few times because what I wanted was so opposite than what I’ve seen, but I’m grateful I have both a mom and sister to slap me on the wrist and remind me what I want,” she explains. And although planning weddings can be overwhelming, Telsha’s second piece of advice is key to being present during the unforgettable moment. “The second would be to enjoy the day!” she emphasizes. “Traditional or nontraditional, it’s a day to celebrate, enjoy, and share in that love with your spouse.”

See more moments from Telsha & Justin’s wedding ahead.