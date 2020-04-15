Black Women Are Owning The Pillow Challenge
Photo: @freemdom.ly__
By Nandi Howard ·

It seems like every couple of days there is a new social media ideation that sweeps our feed. Last week it was Tik Tok’s #DontRushChallenge and this week, women are posing on the internet in chic house pillows. But honestly, when you’re stuck quarantined for over a month, we can’t even blame creatives for producing ways to stay active.

When searching the hashtag #PillowChallenge on Instagram, you will be delighted to catch women wearing a pillow vertically with a belt included for a synched waist. Some ladies even added a heel and did their hair and makeup for a mod illusion. Let’s be honest, we’re already lounging around a load of pillows so why not put one on and imagine you’re roaming around Paris Fashion Week.

Check out some of our favorite looks from the current Pillow Challenge.

01
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@chavhu66
02
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@glitzafrica
03
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@allthingszakiyyah
04
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@kelly_lusinier
05
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@thondo_zanele
06
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@telles_oficial
07
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@traceyedmonds1
08
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@scaterin_
09
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@freemdom.ly__
10
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@smfashionhouse
11
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@smfashionhouse
12
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@smfashionhouse
13
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@leraamerica
14
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@thatdarnrachel
15
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@ts.styled
16
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@hopenakene
17
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@drdd4u
18
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@rosymeurer
19
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@cheflincooks
20
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@be_williana
21
Black Women Are Owning The #PillowChallenge
@lnellla
TOPICS: