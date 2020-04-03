The Best Looks From Black Creatives During Quarantine

As the world has painfully come to terms with the fact that we are going to be in the house most of spring, there is now an erg to live life as normal as possible – from your living room. Instagram lives have replaced in-person conversations and a look that you would sport to an event, only gets as far as social distancing will allow. However with these new restrictions, that still didn’t stop a few of our Instagram pages from serving cozy bedroom looks, which we can only adore at a time like this.

Who knew that there were so many ways leisurewear could serve? From pajamas to matching sets to loose-fitting dresses, there are really no rules to what you wear inside your home. These creatives proved that putting on your favorite pair of pants may make your day go by a little bit faster.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.