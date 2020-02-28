Fashion month is coming to an end with only a few more days left in Paris. This month, NYFW kicked off the “big four” with London, Milan, and Paris that followed.
There has been no shortage of looks this season – on and off the runway but, Europe always bring a unique taste to street style. Fashion guest walking to and from shows are usually in runway looks themselves. From Bottega Veneta bags to Marine Serre bodysuits, the streets in Europe are filled with walking muses. This season, huge street style trends we spotted were structured hats, over sized blazers paired with knee-lengths pants-suits, thong sandals, and prints.
We also caught some style favorites like bucket bags and monochromatic pairing. Check out our favorite street style from fashion month in Europe.
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: Cindy Bruna wearing plaid black and white coat, white two-piece and round sunglasses outside the Balmain show during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: Virgil Abloh is seen outside Loewe fashion show on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A model poses after the Nina Ricci show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A guest poses wearing Nina Ricci after the Nina Ricci show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A guest poses wearing Nina Ricci after the Nina Ricci show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A guest poses wearing Balmain after the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A guest poses after the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A model poses after the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 26: A model poses after the Dries Van Noten show at the Opera Bastille during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: A guest wears sunglasses, earrings, rings, a black and white Prince of Wales check jacket with a long black train, a neon-yellow flowing skirt, black crocodile pattern pointy heeled boots, a black Chanel bag , outside Bottega Veneta, during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 22, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 25: A guest is seen wearing red dress outside Marine Serre during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Two on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 25: Sharon Alexie, wearing a colorful dress, is seen outside Dior, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Two on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 25: Model Lineisy Montero, wearing a pink sweater, jeans, light blue fur coat, white boots, nude bag and blue hat, is seen outside Dior, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Two on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 25: Model Indira Scott, wearing a cream top, white pants and snakeskin print boots, is seen outside Dior, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Two on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: Model Rawdah is seen wearing an animal print hat and coat with silver hand sunglasses outside the Ann Demeulemeester show during Paris Fashion Week: AW20 on February 27, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: Aleali May poses after the Rick Owens show at the Palais de Tokyo during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 27, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: Lean Chihiro wearing pink Paco Rabanne dress, mini bag and brown boots outside the Paco Rabanne show during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 27, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 25: A guest is seen outside Koche during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Two on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: A guest is seen wearing coat outside Toga during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 15, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A guest is seen wearing navy red two tone coat outside Erdem during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A guest is seen wearing black blazer, white skirt, cowboy boots outside Erdem during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: A guest is seen wearing blazer, brown shorts, Bottega sandals outside Victoria Beckham during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A guest is seen wearing camel coat outside Erdem during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: A guest is seen wearing red cropped top, coat, yellow silk skirt, hat outside Roksanda during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Nikki Ogunnaike is seen outside Burberry during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Guests seen outside Burberry during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Chidozie Obasi wears sunglasses, a black turtleneck pullover, a brown long coat, a belt, yellow pants, black socks, black leather shoes, during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: A guest wears a white sweater, a pale brown trench coat, brown pants, white sneakers, outside BOSS, during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 23, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 25: A guest is seen outside Koche during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Two on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Jan-Michael Quammie is seen wearing brown trench coat, camel pants and jacket, black boots, blue Loewe bag outside Petar Petrov during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 15, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)