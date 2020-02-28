Fashion month is coming to an end with only a few more days left in Paris. This month, NYFW kicked off the “big four” with London, Milan, and Paris that followed.

There has been no shortage of looks this season – on and off the runway but, Europe always bring a unique taste to street style. Fashion guest walking to and from shows are usually in runway looks themselves. From Bottega Veneta bags to Marine Serre bodysuits, the streets in Europe are filled with walking muses. This season, huge street style trends we spotted were structured hats, over sized blazers paired with knee-lengths pants-suits, thong sandals, and prints.

We also caught some style favorites like bucket bags and monochromatic pairing. Check out our favorite street style from fashion month in Europe.