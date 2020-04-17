The Best Dressed Black Creatives During Quarantine
Photo: Instagram/@justineskye
By Nandi Howard ·

Most of the world has been quarantined for a little over a month and while this pandemic is not one to be taken lightly, creatives are doing the best to stay positive. Whether that’s trying to maintain a routine, dabbing into new beauty regimes, or dressing up everyday. Considering this is the first pandemic many have experienced, there are no rules to how one should spend their time.

Our favorite fashionistas on Instagram however, are not letting staying at home block pieces in the wardrobe from seeing the spring sunlight. Whether that’s a grocery store run, visit to the park, or any other activity that doesn’t require large groups of people – these influencers are putting their best outfit forward. Keeping hope and inspo alive for when outside opens back up.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@anisa.dash
02
@beingstefs
03
@bby.bruh
04
@justineskye
05
@lilcocobunnie
06
@poeism
07
@fajimu
08
@itsashforde
09
@niajoispencer
10
@cocoalizzy
11
@simply.cie
12
@lefevrediary
13
@vintagedollrisa
14
@omgtiffanie
15
@lisa.onuoha
