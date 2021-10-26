Courtesy of Brand

Telfar has done it again! This time, it’s a collaboration with the luxury Canadian outerwear brand, Moose Knuckles. Together, they’ve created a 17-piece collection to keep us warm and stylish. Although this is Telfar’s first rodeo with outerwear, the brand certainly delivered by giving us the best of both worlds (comfort and style) with each piece, but that’s no surprise—Telfar is always on point. The collection features puffer coats of your past and present dreams; they are reminiscent of the infamous Baby Phat coat with the fur hoodie and cinched elastic waist. Complete the outfit with the puffer sweatpants that are offered in black and white and give ultimate, expensive ski vibes.

And it wouldn’t be a Telfar collection without a Telfar shopping bag. The medium size will be offered with the classic logo embroidered on a luscious puff-down nylon, along with the Large Shopper, which will feature a special puzzle piece monogram on the nylon puff. “This is designed specifically for everyone,” brand founder Telfar Clemens said in a release. “If I don’t see it in the street every day, it didn’t really happen.”

Moose Knuckles is one of the world’s leading producers of luxury outerwear, and the brand is known for crafting coats that are resilient in the most unforgiving weather conditions. “By infusing Moose Knuckles’ signature shapes with Telfar’s iconic designs, we developed something completely new and timeless that we feel both our communities will appreciate,” said Global Marketing Vice President Dominique Lagleva in a release. In addition to the fur hood coats, the assortment also includes a hybrid hoodie-coat and an elongated puffer coat that both feature the special monogram print.

Telfar x Moose Knuckles will be available for purchase starting November 1 on mooseknucklescanada.com and telfar.net. And beginning November 8, exclusive pieces will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Ssense and Galeries Lafayette.