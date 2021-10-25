7 Nods To Sexy Athleisure

Athleisure is going nowhere. Initially, it was all about workout gear that could crossover into the real world, pieces that looked good beyond the gym. Softer, stretchier fabrics were key, like Lycra, lightweight cotton, elastane, and spandex. These allowed ease of movement with no need for ironing or even buttoning.
The fashion world embraced the trend because of its versatility: one can pair slick leggings with a motorcycle jacket or a beaded bomber or, add heels and jewelry to a cozy jumpsuit. In my humble opinion, that’s why athleisure is here to stay. It’s comfortable and super plus the fact that comfortable and
Fast forward to COVID, we’re all suddenly inside. The “leisure” part of athleisure took hold. The desire for comfortable, good-looking pieces (beyond fleece and pjs) went up because many wanted to feel somewhat pulled together and ready for a work Zoom call if necessary. Athleisure met the moment and expanded from sporty to lounge-friendly.
Now that we’re easing outdoors, it seems that there is even more variety within the category. The foundation of comfort and ease is solid, but one can now find details and distinctions that speak to different style sensibilities, like street style (chic designs, edgy finishes), luxury (cashmere, richer fabrics in the mix) and last, but not least, sexy components (sleek elements, sexy cuts).
We’re highlighting the latter today, so you can be inspired to keep it comfy, but make it sexy.
01
THE JACKET
This plush faux-fur jacket has zip pockets and a removeable hood. The comfy, oversized silhouette can easily move from a workout to a night out. It comes in six colorways, the dark olive is also divine. Alo Foxy Sherpa Jacket in Ivory.
02
THE BAG
This Italian made, hand finished leather bag is fully lined, with an internal zipper change pocket and a mobile phone pocket. Choose from over 45 patterned straps to customize your look. Elie Beaumont London Crossbody in Metallic Pewter with Black/White/Gold strap.
03
THE JUMPSUIT
Don’t let the accessories fool you––the belt, bag, necklace and heels certainly dress things up, but this 4-way stretch Poly-Lycra jumpsuit could just as easily be worn with snow boots and a parka. It’s a stretchy, comfortable, durable one piece that can take you most anywhere. Norma Kamali Turtleneck Jog Jumpsuit in Black.
04
THE SWEATER
This oh-so-soft ribbed pullover has a cozy fringe along the hood and collar and a sexy neckline. It’s a mix of wool and cashmere. Intermix Caitlin Hooded Wool-Cashmere Sweater in Grey
05
THE LEGGINGS
The lustrous shine and second skin feel of these liquid leggings is so sexy. Pair with an off-the-shoulder sweater and sneakers or an oversized double breasted jacket and heels. Noli Liquid Legging in Black Gloss
06
THE SHOE
Yes, these are Nike’s, but the shiny black details deliver sex-appeal. This is Nike’s first lifestyle Air Max. It’s lightweight, with solid traction and lots of attitude. Nike Air Max 270 in Black/Black/Black.
07
THE SET
There’s a lot to love about this two piece set. It’s 100% cotton, with a fresh cable knit design. The pullover sweater has a notched funnel neck collar and dropped armholes. The coordinating pants are pull-on flares. The banded stripe cuffs and waistband adds a sporty accent. Free People Snowfall Set.
TOPICS: Athleisure fashion deals