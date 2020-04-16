These Workout Clothes Will Keep You Motivated While Exercising At Home

The #Quarantine15 is real, y’all.
With stay at home orders in place in most states across the US, our daily routines have been disrupted, making it harder to stay active and keep up with healthy eating regimens for some.
And while the struggle to stay motivated and keep up with your normal fitness routine may be real, one thing that will help get you going is choosing the right workout attire. Why? But the right fitness gear makes all the difference in boosting your confidence — especially if you’re working out online with your Zoom virtual class. Because when you look good, you feel good. And when you’re feeling good, you’re more likely to sweat off those quarantine snacks.
So whether your preference is yoga, HIIT, dance, zumba boot camp, boxing, here are a few options to help you SFH (sweat from home) without sacrificing style, comfort and function.
01
If you want to allow your inner kid to come out and play
Champion’s Sesame Street collection is a playful take on your favorite childhood classic. So while you’re at home with the kids, you can match your workouts to their playtime.
02
If you sweat like crazy
Reebok’s Ready Capri Tights keep you cool and dry with sweat-wicking Speedwick fabric, so you can kick up your intensity without any worries.
03
If you need to stash a few items in your pocket
Perfect for medium to high impact workouts, Athleta's Ultimate Stash Pocket Tights stretch on your body to comfortably fit your smartphone (for post workout flicks or to track to your works) and hold it snugly in place — even during your sweatiest workouts.
04
If you’re looking for plus size options
The best thing about Under Armour is that not only do they have all of the athletic apparel bases covered, they have plus size options in everything from athleisure to high-performance gear, such as the Plus Size Tech T-Shirt.
05
If you like cozy, and comfy
The Champion UO Tie-Dye Boyfriend Hoodie is not only perfect for working out, but also for post-workout naps on the couch.
06
If you’re searching for functional athleisure
Leggings have become the unofficial uniform of quarantine. And if you’re looking for another option, UA’s Favorite Graphic Leggings are not only ultra-lightweight but offer functional performance benefits, these are so comfortable you’ll never want to get out of them.