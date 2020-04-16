These Workout Clothes Will Keep You Motivated While Exercising At Home

The #Quarantine15 is real, y’all.

With stay at home orders in place in most states across the US, our daily routines have been disrupted, making it harder to stay active and keep up with healthy eating regimens for some.

And while the struggle to stay motivated and keep up with your normal fitness routine may be real, one thing that will help get you going is choosing the right workout attire. Why? But the right fitness gear makes all the difference in boosting your confidence — especially if you’re working out online with your Zoom virtual class. Because when you look good, you feel good. And when you’re feeling good, you’re more likely to sweat off those quarantine snacks.

So whether your preference is yoga, HIIT, dance, zumba boot camp, boxing, here are a few options to help you SFH (sweat from home) without sacrificing style, comfort and function.

