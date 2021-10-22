Fridays are always something to look forward to for several reasons, like the relief from making it through another week of work, the excitement to sleep in the next morning and now, the day of our weekly Best Dressed Celebrities list. We’ll be gathering our favorite looks from your favorite celebrities every Friday to build a beautiful one-stop shop of gag-worthy content and fashion inspo galore.

For our debut list, the ladies certainly dominated the social media timelines this week. It was Hot Girl Meg’s white see-through dress, and City Girl JT’s denim ensemble made of bamboo earrings that stopped us in our tracks—amongst many others that made us look twice.

Body was served on a full platter, along with a dash of elegance. See the celebrities that dressed to impress this week.