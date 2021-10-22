This Week’s Best-Dressed Celebrities
Instagram/@kellyrowland
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Fridays are always something to look forward to for several reasons, like the relief from making it through another week of work, the excitement to sleep in the next morning and now, the day of our weekly Best Dressed Celebrities list. We’ll be gathering our favorite looks from your favorite celebrities every Friday to build a beautiful one-stop shop of gag-worthy content and fashion inspo galore. 

For our debut list, the ladies certainly dominated the social media timelines this week. It was Hot Girl Meg’s white see-through dress, and City Girl JT’s denim ensemble made of bamboo earrings that stopped us in our tracks—amongst many others that made us look twice. 

Body was served on a full platter, along with a dash of elegance. See the celebrities that dressed to impress this week. 

01
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Instagram/@gabunion
02
Kelly Rowland
Instagram/@kellyrowland
03
Beyoncé
Instagram/@beyonce
04
Steve Harvey
Instagram/@iamsteveharveytv
05
Lil Kim
Instagram/@lilkimthequeenbee
06
Debbie Allen
Instagram/ @therealdebbieallen
07
Zendaya
Instagram/@zendaya
08
Megan Thee Stallion
Instagram/@theestallion
09
Mary J Blige
Instagram/@dequemeolook
10
Saweetie
Instagram/@saweetie
11
Ciara
Instagram/@ciara
12
Kerry Washington
Instagram/@kerrywashington
13
Paloma Elsesser
Instagram/@palomija
14
Slick Woods
Instagram/@dequemeolook
15
JT
Instagram/@thegirljt

