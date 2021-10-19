Loading the player…

Moto for fall may not seem fresh or innovative—until you peep the kind of moto we’re talking about here.

Over the seasons, a trend that was once marked by a simple leather jacket or combat boots has broadened its reach with new styles and innovations, assuming a more contemporary role in the fashion world. As the trend has evolved, however, one thing has remained the same: its ability to add an edge to any outfit. And nobody knows “edgy” better than Zazie Beetz and her The Harder They Fall character, Mary Fields, a no-nonsense, gun-toting saloon owner.

While you’ll have to watch the Netflix film on November 3 to see moto done the old-town Western way, here’s a sneak peek of Beetz modeling the looks we’re seeing on all the runways, red carpets and big screens this year.

Not Your Mother’s Leather Jacket

A basic black leather jacket is a staple for all closets—but one with pizzazz should be too. Experiment with chains, jewels or any embellishments that speak to you.

THE BLONDS chain-sleeve motorcycle jacket. ALEXANDER WANG cropped vest and pants. FALLON pave “Curb Chain” earrings. LAGOS KSL cuff bracelet. STATE PROPERTY “Utama” bangle. JOHN HARDY “Tiga” chain bracelet. ALEXANDER WANG “Ivy 85” sandals.

Patent-Leather Queen

Make no mistake, patent leather still holds a high place in a well-rounded wardrobe. A patent-leather bo ot, particularly one that trails the entire leg, can be dressed up or down.

VERSACE long-sleeve bodysuit. MIKIMOTO earrings and necklaces. LAGOS KSL diamond ring and “Black Caviar” diamond ring. JOHN HARDY “Knife-Edge Crossover” ring and “Asli Link Dome” ring. GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI “Kate Gloss” boots.

In Living Color

Neutral-hued moto may be commonplace, but when you’re really trying to make a statement, try a more vibrant or metallic color. Jackets, pants, shoes—the options are endless.

LAQUAN SMITH jacket. MIKIMOTO “Akoyo Cultured Drop,” mikimotoamerica.com. FERNANDO JORGE “Sequence Band.”

Mixed Mediums

Soften the grungier feel of a moto look by pairing the edge with a more delicate fabric—in this case, a dress. The contrasting materials dish out the perfect mix of princess and badass.

MOSCHINO COUTURE mixed Duchesse and faux- leather gown, “Nappa Teddy” bag and tall “Nappa” boots. For full Where to Buy details, check out the September/October 2021 issue of ESSENCE, on newsstands now.

To learn more about Beetz, read her ESSENCE digital cover story here.

Digital Cover Credits:

Photographer, Joshua Kissi

Stylist, Joiee Thorpe

Hair, Lacy Redway

Makeup, Tyron Machhausen at The Wall Group using CHANEL Beauty

Manicurist, Aja Walton for Essie

Production Designer, Christopher Stone