As we approach the last days of August, the end of summer is around the corner. Now, this doesn’t mean we’re trying to rush the fall season, but we certainly want to make sure we’re prepared for the transitional time when the weather gets a little cooler. During this time, shorts are surely still in rotation, but we might pair them with a long-sleeve top or a hoodie instead of the lightweight tanks we’re used to. That said, we’ve gathered a list of lightweight jackets that will go well with practically anything and provide the best of both worlds: showing a little skin and keeping warm.
Short Linen Trench Jacket
Linen is one of the best fabrics to wear in the summer, it’s lightweight and allows a breeze to pass through. This short linen trench is the perfect transitional piece.
Lynda Jacket
Nylon is another lightweight fabric that is summer-friendly. This cropped number from Daily Paper is perfect for when you’re feeling sporty.
Track Top
Try another sporty option in a soft, dusty turquoise.
Organza Button-Up
The great thing about button-down shirts is that during this transitional season they can be used as a light jacket. This organza piece proves the perfect frame to show off the top underneath.
Resort Shirt
Classic blue-striped moment is great to prep it up.
‘The Photographer’ Jacket
Wrinkles aren’t always such a bad thing. This pink jacket elevates crinkles in the most stylish way we’ve ever seen.
Taupe Coach Jacket
If you know anything about Jerry Lorenzo’s Essentials, you know that the clothes are quality. This nylon coach jacket is no exception.
Oversize Denim Shacket
You can never go wrong with a denim jacket or a bit of fringe. This oversize denim shirt will make a great “shacket” for the weather between summer and fall.
Box Blazer
Who doesn’t love a cropped blazer?
Tibi Tropical Vest
Even a sleeveless vest does the job by adding an extra layer. This fabricated blend can also be worn year-round, making this piece a permanent part of the rotation.