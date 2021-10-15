Courtesy of Brand

Is it Christmas? Or is it just Telfar casually dropping another collection? Whatever it may be, any opportunity there is to shop Telfar certainly feels like a holiday. The bags for everyone brand that sends shoppers into a scramble each release, with us racing to the checkout to secure the bag, is giving us yet another reason to rush to their website. This time, founder Telfar Clemens is blessing us with a restock on the brand’s Ugg collaboration, along with a few new products just in time for the cooler seasons.

We all know the love and war dynamic of securing a unit from the sought-after brand within the ever-growing community of Telfar lovers, but we can never get enough. This drop is no different, and so we must act fast and cross our fingers that our internet is extra speedy.

Within the glorious, genderless collection, the bedazzled logo t-shirts, logo shopping bag and boxer briefs return. Clemens also lined bucket hats with sherpa, created some ultra cozy hoodies and of course, designed an Ugg mini with a Telfar logo cutout in black and chesnut. The CFDA Award-nominee is reviving the excitement for Ugg season!

Most recently, the brand introduced Telfar TV, a shopping network that previews all the latest news on releases (including Uggstravaganza) and whatever else Telfar is up to, along with providing a space for creatives alike to showcase their creativity.

So y’all know the drill from here – act fast! The collection is available to purchase now on telfar.com. Prices range from $27 to $380.