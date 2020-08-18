The Telfar Bag Security Program Launches Tomorrow

The Telfar Shopping Bag is currently a must-have phenomenon. Within the last few months, the brand, who is most known for its gender fluid pieces has globally grown beyond the cool kid New York City crowd and become a bag for everyone, which is where the brand’s mission lies. “Not for you, for everyone,” the website reads.

After a surge of new buyers became familiar with the trendy product, its been hard for any new customers to get their hands on this summer’s hottest accessory. On July 23rd, Telfar’s website received so many visitors and groups of unwanted bots that the entire website shut down to fix the problem. Founder, Telfar Clemens told The Cut, “It is actually the craziest paradox: When something is so accessible that no one can get it,” he said.

To relieve this issue, on Monday, the brand announced the Telfar Security Bag program. “Our bag ain’t new — it’s the world that changed. Let’s keep it changing,” a statement read. Tomorrow, August 19th buyers will be able to pre-order as many bags as they want for 24 hours with a guaranteed delivery on or before January 15th. “We are doing this so that there is a way to guarantee you your bag without you having to deal with the stress of drops. We will continue to do drops and are working on getting more and more product,” the statement continued. With the resale market like Stockx and Depop already making a profit off the Telfar Shopping Bag, this security program makes it hard for resalers to thrive.

Set your alarm, you have 24 hours starting Wednesday, August 19th.