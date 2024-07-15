Summer Wedding Outfits To Try When You Dislike Dresses

Getty Images

Not all women love dresses and that’s just a fact. Wedding season has approached quickly with destination weddings, small, intimate ones, and those outside or on the beach. Going to one can already be quite daunting even if it is a close friend’s wedding. Dress codes are set in place already and can lean on the rigid side, but have no fear! We’re here to help.

A dress in the heat when you’re just not comfortable in them already is frustrating–and at a wedding with tons of people is probably anxiety-inducing. However, you don’t have to wear a dress to a wedding if you don’t want to. Instead, you can lean into tailored feminine suiting or a skirt set, there are options that are still appropriate for the wedding season and on theme for most of those you’ve been invited to. Say goodbye to dress shopping anxiety and settling for what you’re not comfortable in. Alternatively, say hello to feeling confident in your skin at weddings this season.

Keep scrolling to learn what outfits work best for those of you who just hate dresses.

Femme Fatale Suit

Not only men or groomsmen can wear a nice suit to a wedding. If you want to wear a suit, go for it! We suggest one that’s a bit more form fitting rather than oversized to align with the formal dress code and add a pair of pointed toe or open toe heels for shoes. Wear an elevated,flowy blouse underneath or a tight tank top with a few dainty pieces of jewelry. Add a statement earring and a leather clutch in a complementary color to your suit. If you want to still wear a blazer-like jacket but feel like pants are too casual, trade them for a flowy bias cut skirt.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: A guest wears a white black and blue sequins blazer jacket, matching pants, black suede platforms shoes, outside Badgley Mischka, during New York Fashion Week, on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A Matching Set

There’s always the option to try a top and pants set in a satin fabric or a light knit fabric. You can wear a skirt set paired with a blazer on top with a pair of open toe sandals for a destination wedding. A pants set could also go a long way for a wedding set outdoors as well; pair yours with wedges and a small mini bag. You can also add a pendant necklace with a pair of small hoop earrings, as well as a statement bangle.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: A guest wears rust brown high waisted pants, button shirt, red bag outside Ferrari during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Jumpsuit Superiority

Jumpsuits don’t get enough love! They are easy to throw on just as much as a dress and can have the illusion of a two piece without thinking about putting together a look as much. Try a pair of pointed toe flats if you don’t feel like wearing heels all night or a kitten heel. Add a few dainty necklaces to stack and a pair of statement earrings. Then just add a leather handbag for the event. The beauty of a jumpsuit is that there’s a myriad of different designs from strapless, one-shoulder, short sleeve, and so on. It’s like the sister to the dress, just as easy, and maybe just more comfortable for you.

PARIS, FRANCE – APRIL 13: Emilie Joseph wears sunglasses, a beige oversized trench coat, a dark blue denim jumpsuit, a red leather bag, brown leather high heels knee-high boots / pointed shoes with crocodile patterns, during a street style fashion photo session, on April 13, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A Vest And Trousers Moment

A vest and trouser don’t have to be too casual for a wedding. You could wear these two pieces with additional details like a tie detail around the waist, embroidery, or even bedazzling. It’s still a chic option for a wedding paired with the right shoes and accessories. Try adding a pair of heels with a fun detail like a cutout or an interesting design at the heel. Add a stack of rings, a few dainty necklaces, and even a brooch to add some glamour.