Style Moments From Week 1 Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

Getty Images

This week during the Paris 2024 Olympics momentous feats like Team USA dominating in the gymnastics category happened. Our home team won the highest prize with Simone Biles who won her second all-around gymnastics gold medal. Sha’Carri Richardson also won her first gold medal in her debut since being eliminated in the 2020 Olympics. And Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won a silver medal in the all-around gymnastics performance. It’s been a big week for Black women!

Throughout these inspiring winning moments, some style moments also made their way to our spotlight this week. From grills and tooth gems to off-duty looks and attendee looks from athletes and celebrities alike, these stylish incidents have also been winning. This year’s Olympic Games feels much like fashion week as these athletes and stars show up in sleek looks that we can’t get enough of.

Jordan Chiles Stunts With Her Grill

Olympian Jordan Chiles celebrated getting a gold medal this week with her gold detailing that she stunted in her grill. The grill also included diamonds throughout with a negative space detail. A grill in the hip hop and street style sphere has been omnipresent and its coming into the athletic world, especially something as prestigious as the Olympics is such a style history moment.

Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Simone Biles Wears Her Tooth Gems Proudly

Another fun teeth-related accessory that made it into the gymnastics category of the Olympics this year was tooth gems. On two time all-around gold Olympian Simone Biles, two tooth gems adorned her teeth that she flashed after winning her gold medal. This trend of tooth gems isn’t lost on us as Gen Z , millennials and older generations are joining in. Even I have two matching gems styled just like Biles’s, so it was an exciting moment to see that she loves a fun trend just as much as we do.

Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Team USA Shines In Bedazzled Leotards

More gymnastics style was seen on the all-around floor with sparkling leotards bedazzled by the brands Luminous Legacy worn by Biles and USA Elegance worn by gymnast Suni Lee. Both looks had intricately designed USA-inspired leotards with gems placed meticulously to express the excitement and utter joy of being an Olympian. Soon enough, on the floor both gymnasts made history in those leotards that already have replicas being sold here and here for others to embody that winning spirit of an Olympian.

Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Effortlessly Cool Jewelry

The fastest woman in the world, Sha’Carri Richardson isn’t one to make an appearance without some bling. As she won her first Olympic gold medal, we noticed a stunning chain charm bracelet and a Whoop watch on her wrist that matched her red, white, and blue uniform. On her neck, she wore a chain necklace layered with a dainty pendant necklace. Not even these pieces no matter how heavy they could have been would’ve stopped her from winning the gold, and in style nonetheless.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Pharrell In Louis Vuitton Tenniscore Look

The Louis Vuitton menswear creative director wore a simple Louis Vuitton polo shirt in an off-white hue and a Kenzo in cream. The look was laid back for a tennis match and went with the posh aesthetic of the sport. Williams embraced that opulent “quiet luxury” energy of a tennis match attendee with ease. He added a spin with his orange-tinted, aviator-shaped sunglasses.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

Zendaya’s Pre-Olympic Games Outing Look

Last, but certainly not least was Zendaya’s recent look of the day in Paris. Her white halter top fit for the Parisian heat and striped asymmetrical green skirt were an excellent combination. She added a pair of white flats from The Row, of course, and added a vintage-inspired Louis Vuitton monogram bag to her outfit. She was all smiles in this look and we were too once we saw it and added it to our summer moodboard.