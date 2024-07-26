A Fashionable Start To The 2024 Olympic Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics have officially started, and there is a lot of excitement in the air. Held in the city of love, the opening ceremony was a spectacular display of athleticism, music, and, most notably, fashion. Paris, known for its rich history in couture, did not disappoint, making this perhaps the most fashionable Olympics yet. From the boat parade down the Seine, featuring athletes from 206 nations, to the performances by incredible music icons like Aya Nakamura and Celine Dion. The romance and elegance of Paris were in full swing, creating an exhilarating and enchanting atmosphere.
Here are a few standout fashion moments from the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.
Cynthia Erivo Wears Louis Vuitton
Cynthia Erivo turned heads with her emerald color fashion choice, donning a truly eye-catching Louis Vuitton ensemble. The striking outfit highlighted her impeccable sense of style and undeniable elegance.
Aya Nakamura Wears Dior
Aya Nakamura looked absolutely stunning in a breathtaking asymmetrical gold feather and silk Dior Haute Couture dress. The dress was paired with Dior shoes, and her dancers dazzled in coordinating Dior outfits, creating a visually stunning and harmonious ensemble.
Serena Williams Wears Dolce & Gabbana
Serena Willaims made a striking appearance at the event, exuding elegance in a radiant red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble styled by Kesha McLeod. Her poised and refined look was captivating.
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Kid Radiate In Family Style
Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in her Chloe look, while John Legend exuded charm in Valentino as they graced the ceremony with their adorable children, Luna and Miles.
Pharrell Williams Lights Up The Ceremony With Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Williams had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame to the top of the Saint-Denis Basilica. He placed it in a Louis Vuitton trunk, marking a memorable and stylish moment.
A Fashion Show Over the Seine
One of the highlights of the evening was the fashion show on the bridge over the Seine, which featured cutting-edge designs.
Team USA Wear Ralph Lauren
Team USA showcased their patriotic spirit in a classic and timeless fashion, adorning themselves in the iconic and classic designs of Ralph Lauren. The uniforms seamlessly melded traditional elements with contemporary flair.
Team Liberia Makes a Bold Statment with Telfar
Team Liberia’s custom-made Opening Ceremony kits by Telfar made a powerful statement through their innovative designs, boldly showcasing the brand’s creativity and cultural pride.