A Fashionable Start To The 2024 Olympic Games

Getty Images

The 2024 Paris Olympics have officially started, and there is a lot of excitement in the air. Held in the city of love, the opening ceremony was a spectacular display of athleticism, music, and, most notably, fashion. Paris, known for its rich history in couture, did not disappoint, making this perhaps the most fashionable Olympics yet. From the boat parade down the Seine, featuring athletes from 206 nations, to the performances by incredible music icons like Aya Nakamura and Celine Dion. The romance and elegance of Paris were in full swing, creating an exhilarating and enchanting atmosphere.

Here are a few standout fashion moments from the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo Wears Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo turned heads with her emerald color fashion choice, donning a truly eye-catching Louis Vuitton ensemble. The striking outfit highlighted her impeccable sense of style and undeniable elegance.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Cynthia Erivo attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Aya Nakamura Wears Dior

Aya Nakamura looked absolutely stunning in a breathtaking asymmetrical gold feather and silk Dior Haute Couture dress. The dress was paired with Dior shoes, and her dancers dazzled in coordinating Dior outfits, creating a visually stunning and harmonious ensemble.

TOPSHOT – Paris 2024 Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Paris, France – July 26, 2024. Aya Nakamura performs during the opening ceremony. (Photo by Esa Alexander / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ESA ALEXANDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Serena Williams Wears Dolce & Gabbana

Serena Willaims made a striking appearance at the event, exuding elegance in a radiant red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble styled by Kesha McLeod. Her poised and refined look was captivating.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Serena Williams attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Kid Radiate In Family Style

Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in her Chloe look, while John Legend exuded charm in Valentino as they graced the ceremony with their adorable children, Luna and Miles.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend with son Miles and daughter Luna the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams Lights Up The Ceremony With Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame to the top of the Saint-Denis Basilica. He placed it in a Louis Vuitton trunk, marking a memorable and stylish moment.

SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: US rapper, artist and designer Pharell Williams during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, on the day of the opening ceremony, on July 26, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin – Pool/Getty Images)

A Fashion Show Over the Seine

One of the highlights of the evening was the fashion show on the bridge over the Seine, which featured cutting-edge designs.

Models present creations while walking a catwalk erected along the Passerelle Debilly bridge along the Seine river during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Team USA Wear Ralph Lauren

Team USA showcased their patriotic spirit in a classic and timeless fashion, adorning themselves in the iconic and classic designs of Ralph Lauren. The uniforms seamlessly melded traditional elements with contemporary flair.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Lebron James, Flagbearer of Team United States, looks on prior to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Team Liberia Makes a Bold Statment with Telfar

Team Liberia’s custom-made Opening Ceremony kits by Telfar made a powerful statement through their innovative designs, boldly showcasing the brand’s creativity and cultural pride.