“We Can’t Shrink From The Fight”: Black Maternal Health Advocates On The Crisis—And The Hope—Driving Change

When Dr. Faith Ohuoba, a board-certified OB-GYN in Houston, Texas, noticed swelling in her legs after delivering her baby via C-section, she trusted her instincts. Her blood pressure had spiked to a deadly 200/120—yet her doctor ignored her concerns. So she did what she had to do: prescribed herself blood pressure medication.

“I could have died,” she told ESSENCE. “I’m a physician, and even I was dismissed. So I kept thinking—what happens to the woman who doesn’t know what to look for?”

Dr. Ohuoba’s story is not the exception. It’s the rule. In the U.S., Black women are three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes. In some cities, like New York, that number soars to 12 times. The CDC estimates that 80% of all maternal deaths are preventable.

“We are in a deplorable state,” said Dr. Vernice Haynes, a public health researcher. “In 2023, maternal mortality rates declined for white, Hispanic, and Asian women. But for Black women? They went up. That’s not a coincidence. That’s racism—structural and systemic.”

A History of Harm, A Present in Peril

This crisis didn’t appear overnight. As Jeanine Valrie Logan, a certified nurse midwife and founder of the Chicago South Side Birth Center, explains, “Modern gynecology was built on the experimentation of Black bodies during slavery. That legacy is still baked into the system.”

And the numbers support that truth. According to the National Partnership for Women & Families, Black women are twice as likely to experience life-threatening pregnancy complications; 22% of Black women report being discriminated against by a provider during pregnancy care; One in three Black mothers reports poor communication or mistreatment in a hospital setting.

“It’s insidious,” Logan said. “Like breathing. I was trained to believe that my genetics made me more at risk. But it’s not our bodies—it’s the systems failing them.”

Where the System Breaks Down

One of the most dangerous cracks? Postpartum care. “Almost 40% of women skip their postpartum visits,” said Dr. Haynes. “And that’s when a lot of deaths happen. We have to talk about transportation barriers, lack of childcare and no paid leave. Those things kill women just as much as hemorrhage.”

Illinois is one of the few states that has extended Medicaid coverage for 12 months postpartum. But in much of the South, where the highest concentration of Black women live, such protections don’t exist.

“Seven of the 10 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid are in the South,” Haynes said. “That’s where we’re seeing the worst outcomes.”

Even when care is accessible, it isn’t always equitable.“There’s a deep distrust in the system,” said Logan. “And for good reason. Black women tell us again and again: ‘They didn’t listen to me.’ That gaslighting is real. It’s not just about surviving childbirth. It’s about surviving the care itself.”

Local Solutions, National Urgency

Despite the grim reality, all three experts pointed to innovative programs making an impact.

In Houston, the March of Dimes recently launched its first-ever mobile maternal health unit—one of only seven operating nationwide. Dr. Ohuoba works within the Memorial Hermann hospital system and participates in the Texas AIM Collaborative. This statewide initiative partners hospitals with public health departments to track maternal health outcomes and improve the quality of care.

“Each year, we focus on one major risk—whether it’s hemorrhage, hypertension or substance use,” Ohuoba explained. “It’s about tailoring solutions to the needs of each hospital and community.”

In Illinois, Logan has seen major legislative wins. The state recently passed the Birth Equity Act, requiring insurance companies to cover doulas and midwives, and expanding licensure for certified professional midwives.

“We’re lucky to have the support of our governor {JB Pritzker},” she said. “But it’s fragile. It could all change with one election.”

Logan is also a Leader in Residence for Chicago Beyond, an organization that recently committed $2 million to Black maternal health leaders dedicated to reproductive justice. “Philanthropy has historically ignored Black women,” she said.

“This is what it looks like to bet on us—to give us rest, resources, and room to lead.”

What Needs to Change, RIGHT NOW

When asked what systemic changes are most urgent, all three women named the same top priority: Medicaid expansion. “We need universal postpartum Medicaid coverage—12 months, nationwide,” Haynes said. “It’s the most direct path to saving lives.”

But it’s also about shifting how healthcare sees patients. “We need more providers who look like us,” said Logan. “And more providers who are trained to listen, believe, and respond.”

Dr. Ohuoba agrees, adding that partnerships are essential. “Doulas should be part of the care team. And we should train OBs to view them as allies, not threats.” She also emphasized the need to involve fathers and partners in the conversation. “We always say ‘doulas,’ but what about ‘daddies’?” she said. “This is a family issue.”

A Path Forward

Despite the statistics, the experts remain hopeful. “What gives me hope is that this is no longer a side conversation,” said Dr. Ohuoba. “It’s national now. People are finally listening.”

Dr. Haynes echoed the sentiment. “Black women are leading the charge, but others are joining in. This isn’t just a Black issue—it’s a human rights issue.”

And for Logan, the movement is as personal as it is political. “We always find a way,” she said. “We’ve been holding each other up long before institutions showed up. And we’re going to keep doing it—until every birthing person is safe, seen and supported.”