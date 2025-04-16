In a new video interview with ESSENCE, David Oyelowo and Simone Missick open up about their layered performances in Government Cheese, Apple TV+’s offbeat, heartfelt new comedy premiering April 16. Set in the surreal world of 1969 San Fernando Valley, the series follows the Chambers family—led by Hampton (Oyelowo), a dreamer recently released from prison, and his wife Astoria (Missick), whose life evolved in his absence.

The actors reflect on the emotional complexity of a family trying to reassemble itself amid shifting dynamics and heightened expectations. Missick shares how portraying a character inspired by director Paul Hunter’s real-life mother was both daunting and grounding, especially with her presence on set. Oyelowo discusses the deliberate choice to sidestep expected narratives of race and politics from the era in favor of a more internal, character-driven lens. Together, they break down a show that’s as eccentric as it is emotionally resonant—and deeply rooted in truth.