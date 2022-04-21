Courtesy of Naya Ashley

When it comes to visual storytelling, fashion is always integral to executing the vision successfully. From campaigns and music videos to celebrity wardrobes and magazine covers, the stylist is always a key player. We’ve witnessed fashion legends like Misa Hylton and Law Roach transform culture and propel celebrities into icon status with their creative gifts, and although they perform behind the scenes, their work is deserving of public recognition.

Here at ESSENCE, we’ve always championed Black creativity and honored OG’s like Hylton, Roach, Patti Wilson, Derek Lee, Jason Rembert, Kollin Carter and others alike. However, it’s time to spotlight the new vanguard of Black stylists who are behind some of today’s best fashion moments and creating new waves.

In the realms of stage styling, personal wardrobing and editorial, these 7 stylists are taking charge and need to be on your radar.

Moody is a Texas native, who is currently a Creative Manager and Stylist at Parkwood Entertainment. Previously, he styled Kelly Rowland and now he’s behind Beyonce’s wardrobe and many other Parkwood projects like Ivy Park – see how Moody styled Beyoncé for an Italian getaway.

Naya Ashley is the “it girl” behind the wardrobe of social media’s favorite “it girls”. Her clients include De’arra Taylor, Dess Dior, Jordyn Woods, and more.

Next to every major stylist is a killer team of stylist assistants. Barnes spends his days alongside Kollin Carter styling Cardi B, Ciara, and Normani in addition to taking on his own styling projects.

Nicholson is a quiet storm in the fashion industry. She’s styled high fashion magazine editorials, fashion campaigns and created stellar looks for supermodel Anok Yai and musical icon Jazmine Sullivan.

White is an Ohio native that began his styling career with one of Houston’s hottest rappers, Megan The Stallion. Since then, his client roster has evolved to include Baby Tate, Coi Leray, and Latto.

Jones is a rising stylist that has worked with some of the most famous celebrities including Usher, Rick Ross, Serena Williams, Vanessa Hudgens, and Bel-Air co-star Olly Sholotan.

Johnson recently joined New York Magazine’s The Cut as Fashion Market Editor. He’s styled editorials for publications like Vogue Mexico, Glamour, L’Officiel Paris, and others. Johnson has also been the key stylist for Brandon Blackwood campaigns.