Saweetie Stuns With Her Met Gala 2021 Debut

Getty Images

Saweetie’s debut appearance at the 75th Met Gala affirmed a simple assumption about the lead-up to the historical high-fashion event: it truly takes a village to provide the most show-stopping finishing touches. The rapper spent hours preparing her shiny acrylic claws, Swarovski crystallized slicked-back hair, and dramatic smoky eye-shadow makeup look. Styled by Wilfred Lenox, the Icy Girl’s glaring wardrobe included hundreds of diamonds inclusions from her large teardrop earrings to her rings and layered wrist bracelet.

Known for her on-the-mark ensembles, the star always dishes out adventurous yet classic silhouettes and out-of-the-box outfits — last night was no different. In fact, the Icy Girl’s Met Gala look superseded those standards and then some her gleaming designer dress by Christian Cowan features millions of crystals that were placed by hand to adorn the music mogul’s bronzed body. When she first stepped out of the lobby into the red carpet, the flashes by photographers illuminated the train of her dazzling red body-tight gown which features the Filipino flag and Black American flag. The custom dress also has a high-slit and wraparound construction that left all the eyes on Saweetie as she’s used to.

The streets surrounding the area were heavily trafficked and full of eager fans waiting to get a glimpse of the mystery stars in each tinted vehicle. The excitement surrounding the event brought back the nostalgic feeling of NYC during the busiest times of the year — which are majorly caused by New York Fashion Week.

This debut comes after the Icy Girl was recently named MAC Cosmetic’s new Global Ambassador, adding this to her slew of other partnerships that include her popular McDonald’s “Saweetie” meal. Her next pivotal step is releasing her highly-anticipated album, Pretty B.I.T.C.H Music. With Saweetie’s exponential trajectory that only aims upwards, the star is ready to continue to make the world know who she is and of course, with jaw-dropping style.

May 2019 was the last time since fashion’s biggest night took place, but it returned with an exciting retaliation that makes us almost forget that it has been nearly two years since the red carpet has welcomed the most influential figures. The more intimate gallery this year, hosted by the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition themed: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was curated by Andrew Bolton, and the stars that reached the museum stairs included unforgettable dazzling moments of our favorite moguls including Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyongo, Venus Williams, and Storm Reid.