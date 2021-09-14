Loading the player... Home · Videos ESSENCE Behind The scenes With Saweetie At 2021 MET Gala Loading the player... READ MORE LESS By admin · September 14, 2021 Updated TOPICS: 2021 Met Gala Black fashion Fashion Week female rapper met gala NYC NYC fashion week red carpet Saweetie Loading the player... See More Videos ESSENCE Behind The scenes With Saweetie At 2021 MET Gala Videos Fashion House | Culture Not For Sale Videos Rihanna Shares Details About Her MET Gala Look Videos The Receipts | Nia Long Videos The Receipts | Gabrielle Union Videos Hurricane Ida Relief | In My Feed Videos Mayor LaToya Cantrell on NOLA Infrastructure Videos 50 Cent on “Raising Kanan”