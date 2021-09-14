While we can’t say that most of the stars who attended the Met Gala followed the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, Black women looked good, especially when standing next to their well-dressed dates. Love was in the air at the event, and while you may not have seen a lot of couples posing it up together on the red carpet, inside of the party, they were canoodling and cuddling, having a great time. Some of your favorite couples stepped out for date night, dressed to the nines and looking very in love at the Met Gala. See the simultaneous slay for yourself.
01
Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh
Pharrell and wife Helen kept to the theme in chic Chanel ‘fits.
02
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Rihanna was fashionably late in Balenciaga alongside her beau, ASAP Rocky.
03
Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero
Model Jasmine Tookes wore Oscar de la Renta to the Met Gala alongside new husband Juan David Borrero.
04
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley
Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley wore Ralph Lauren for the big night.
05
Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore
Sloane wore ALIÉTTE alongside her fiancé, footballer Jozy Altidore.
06
Ayesha and Stephen Curry
C’mon then Ayesha! The Currys stunned in Versace.
07
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
The singer wore AZ Factory alongside her dapper hubby, Swizz Beatz.
08
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena served (pun intended) superhero realness wearing Gucci alongside husband Alexis.
09
Naomi Osaka and Cordae
The tennis star wore Louis Vuitton alongside boyfriend, rapper Cordae.