While we can’t say that most of the stars who attended the Met Gala followed the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, Black women looked good, especially when standing next to their well-dressed dates. Love was in the air at the event, and while you may not have seen a lot of couples posing it up together on the red carpet, inside of the party, they were canoodling and cuddling, having a great time. Some of your favorite couples stepped out for date night, dressed to the nines and looking very in love at the Met Gala. See the simultaneous slay for yourself.