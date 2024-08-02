Savage X Fenty Announces Nordstrom Expansion, Solange Wears The Row, And More

Savage X Fenty

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty has announced plans to expand its sensual lingerie and loungewear offerings to Nordstrom. Next, award-winning singer Solange Knowles wore an eloquent black pleated The Row two-piece set at the 2024 Watermill Gala in New York. Renowned footwear designer Salehe Bembury has been selected by Puma to design the brand’s next basketball sneaker.

Additionally, Louis Vuitton Men’s by Pharrell Williams has unveiled its Fall 2025 collection filled with essential pieces for the transitional season. Lastly, Balmain has announced a new pop-up experience in the Hamptons starting this August.

Savage X Fenty Announces Nordstrom Expansion

The Rihanna-founded intimates brand Savage X Fenty has announced its debut into Nordstrom retail stores, the brand’s first-choice partner in the United States. The label will be launching in 16 stores nationwide as well as on the Nordstrom site. This gives consumers the opportunity to have an in-person shopping experience with the brand and engages even more interest in the brand with over 130 bra and underwear styles to choose from in-store and online. The brand has also revealed its new Soft N’ Savage collection.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nordstrom to bring Savage X Fenty closer to our shoppers and cultivate new relationships with Nordstrom’s highly engaged, loyal customer base. This collaboration represents our ever-evolving commitment to bringing innovation, inclusivity, and accessibility to shoppers nationwide,” said Hillary Super, CEO of Savage X Fenty in a statement.

Savage X Fenty at Nordstrom offers bra sizes ranging from 32A-46DDD and underwear ranging from XS-4X. Retail prices begin at $16.95.

Solange Wears The Row

Singer Solange Knowles is known for her melodic voice and cutting lyrics, but she’s also known for her impeccable style. This week while in New York for the 2024 Watermill Gala Benefit she wore a pleated abstract fitting black set designed by The Row, styled by Danielle Goldberg. Goldberg is widely known as Ayo Ediberi’s stylist that has propelled her to become a red carpet darling and street style inspiration. Goldberg let the set be the center of attention with just a simple pair of droplet shaped silver earrings. In hand she held a small black bag with a sleek gold handle.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images for ABA

Puma Taps Salehe Bembury

Footwear designer Salehe Bembury has been selected by Puma Hoops to design its next signature basketball sneaker. The new silhouette won’t be the last project on his list of responsibilities, he will also be helping in recruiting the brand’s next signature athlete. Bembury’s history in design has a long list of accomplishments with many collaborations under his belt, so it’s only natural that this tapping of his expertise has come about. He’ll be bringing his boundary-pushing design approach to the forefront of the brand’s basketball sector.

“My designs are a platform for storytelling and cultivating community; an opportunity to breathe new meaning into a product. While my work has been known to cater to the outdoor space, a space I recently developed an intimate relationship with, my partnership with PUMA Hoops will allow me to tell a more deeply rooted personal story,” said Bembury in a statement, “As a 90’s kid from New York City, I’ve played basketball my whole life and have a deep history, emotion, and nostalgia for the sport. I’m excited to leverage this collaboration as a catalyst to introduce an untold side of me and engage a new community,” he added.

Louis Vuitton Men’s Unveils Fall 2025 Collection

Louis Vuitton Men’s by Pharrell Williams has unveiled its Fall 2025 collection. The collection is inspired by the “dandy” elegance of William’s design and creative practice featuring pieces that focus on the macro of colors and construction. Pieces in the collection include a single-breasted cashmere overcoat, a mocha-hued fleece track jacket, a beige blouson top, a leather bomber jacket available in light blue and mocha, and a gray denim suit. Other standouts were a mocha-hued windbreaker, a black zipped lambkin overshirt, and a neon green blouson reimagined from 2022. Accessories included silver jewelry such as necklaces, bracelets, arm cuffs, cufflinks, and earrings that were inscribed with logo motifs and flowers.

Louis Vuitton

Balmain Hosts A Hampton Pop-Up

Balmain is hosting a month-long pop-up event at The Pridwin for its High Summer and Pre-Fall collections. The French fashion house has partnered with the Los Angeles-based stylist and Decades Inc. founder Cameron Silver to curate the ultimate retail experience that will include locals and hotel guests in an intimate luxurious setting. In addition to the curated pop-up experience, guests will be able to participate in exclusive fashion events such as styling sessions and bespoke shopping experiences ranging from runway-inspired showcases to personalized consultations, this collaboration promises a one-of-a-kind fusion of fashion and luxury.

“We will present a multi-sensory shopping experience, featuring the high Summer collection from Balmain, vintage from Decades, and an exclusive selection of international fine jewelry designers to the Pridwin, one of the finest properties in the Hamptons,” Silver shared in a statement.